First hockey tour win in 13 years for Wide Bay team

Wide Bays Lachlan Woodall, Roy Tucker, Jack Elmer, Matthew Hurrell and James Easton met Kookaburra Great, past Wallaroos and Maryborough player and current New Zealand Black Sticks Womens Coach Mark Hager.

HOCKEY: It's an achievement 13 years in the making for the Wide Bay Secondary Schoolboys Hockey Team, after returning undefeated in their latest tour across New Zealand.

Both the men and women's teams returned undefeated from their latest tour across New Zealand, where the players competed in multiple games across Wellington, Napier, Hamilton and Auckland over a 12-day competition.

The women's team returned with only one tie to their name, winning all of their seven other games.

But the men's team, comprised of members from both the Fraser Coast and broader Wide Bay region, returned with a clean slate of eight out of eight games won.

Fraser Coast U18s men's coach Paul Tucker, who attended as a supervising parent, said it was a fantastic performance, especially considering the other international teams.

"It wasn't easy against international teams, but the Queensland teams performed exceptionally well and played a strong brand of hockey," he said.

"Both teams played fantastically - their coach was complimentary of the positive brand of hockey that was on display."

Both sides had the chance to meet Australian hockey royalty Mark and Michelle Hager, who had both scored medals at the Olympics.

Tucker credits the success of the teams to the camaraderie developed over the 12-day period.

"It came down to them enjoying themselves," he said.

"They were together almost 24/7 doing all that stuff together. The bond created a great rapport on and off the field.

"Both teams performed at their best; it was exceptionally good hockey."

The competition has put the spotlight back on to the Fraser Coast and Hervey Bay teams, who are now gearing up for the next hockey season.

At last week's State Indoor Titles, five players from the Under 18's Men's Indoor team were named for the Queensland Under 21's team. The team is due to play in Wollongong in January 2017.

"The sky's the limit for these boys; they can do anything if they apply themselves," Tucker said.