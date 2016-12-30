First chance to meet Gympie One Nation candidate

Chelle Dobson spoke to the Gympie Times earlier this year before her bid for a Senate seat in the Federal election. Ms Dobson is One Nation's endorsed candidate for the seat of Gympie in the next Queensland election.

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Gympie candidate Chelle Dobson will hold a round of meet and greet events next month.

Ms Dobson confirmed the first talk would be held at Chatsworth Hall on January 8 at 1pm.

It will be the first public meet and greet event Ms Dobson since she was endorsed by One Nation to run in the next Queensland election, which will run during or before 2018.

Ms Dobson said two more talks at Pomona and Cooloola Cove would follow throughout January.

A gold coin donation for entry to the Chatsworth event will go towards the cost of hall hire.