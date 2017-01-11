Firies' frustration on local roads

GYMPIE'S reputation as a blackspot for car crashes has also meant local fire crews were also a near-permanent fixture on our roads last year as well.

2016 saw a number of violent and deadly crashes, which according to Acting Inspector Archie Andrews, could have been avoided altogether.

"A lot of the scenes we go to could have been completely avoided,” he says.

"The most common causes are things emergency services have been warning motorists about for decades now - fatigue, substance abuse and the inexperience of drivers.”

Young drivers in particular, Mr Andrews argues, were particularly susceptible to both causing and being caught up in crashes.

Despite a consistent push from emergency services to teenagers and school leavers, the message seems to be unable to stick.

"Kids at that age feel they're indestructible; there's definitely the thought of 'It won't happen to me',” Mr Andrews says.

"But time and time again you see it's the younger drivers getting injured, getting killed.”

Firefighters play an integral part in crash and rescue scenes, with roles including stabilisation of car wrecks, extraction of passengers and ensuring the scene of the accident is safe and free from interference.

"The task from beginning to end involves all emergency services working together in tandem,” Mr Andrews says.

"For us it's about making the scene of a crash as safe as we can and allow the others to do their jobs.

"So it could include cutting somebody out with the jaws of life or making sure to neutralise petrol or diesel in the aftermath.”

With the summer holidays nearly over, there's still a risk for motorists travelling long distances on Queensland roads.

Mr Andrews was asked to give one piece of road safety advice to travellers.

"Give yourself time to get where you want to go,” he says. "Take the time, save your life.”