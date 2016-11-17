Firies battle as 12,000ha burns in four days near Imbil

12,000ha has burned as the result of a fire near Borumba Dam which started on Monday, caught here by rural fire brigade member Aaron Lowe.

BLAZING across 12,000ha of bushland since Monday, a fire near Borumba Dam has had emergency services working around the clock to keep it contained.

Rural fire services Superintendent Wayne Waltisbuhl said there had been 60 people on site fighting the fire since he arrived from Brisbane on Tuesday, a fight which had been hindered by the location.

"The terrain is very steep and accessing the scene of the fire is very hard,” he said. "It's a large area of very steep, broken

country.”

Supt Waltisbuhl said firefighters had believed they had the fire under control early in the week, but it crossed a control line due to what he called "suspicious reasons” and flared up again on Tuesday night.

Despite the area the fire has covered, he said the crews had been working constantly to keep it in check, with only 1000ha burning at the moment.

Burning predominately on state-owned land, he said there was no immediate threat to properties in the Imbil area.

He said the size of the fire had required a great deal of manpower working around the clock to ensure it remained under control, with crews often working until midnight on the site.

"Until we get significant rainfall, these fires will continue to burn for weeks,” he said.

"That's how dry conditions are.”

Due to the number of road and track closures in the area for safety, he asked members of the public to be aware of conditions in the area before heading out.