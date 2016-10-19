31°
News

Fire destroys Rainbow Beach cafe, threatens whole town

Frances Klein
| 19th Oct 2016 9:17 AM
THE BURNT REMAINS: Fire fighters have been hailed heroes after the main street of Rainbow Beach came within minutes of disaster last night.
THE BURNT REMAINS: Fire fighters have been hailed heroes after the main street of Rainbow Beach came within minutes of disaster last night.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A INFERNO that gutted the Coloured Sands Café at Rainbow Beach last night has left the owners devastated and seven staff members instantly out of work.

"It's 20 years up in flames," owners Andy and Alison Stiefler said standing near the back of the charred and twisted café where a fire is believed to have broken out in an ice cream freezer at 8.30 last night.

Two staff members, who were cleaning inside the café when the fire started, escaped unharmed before the building was fully engulfed.

When fire crews from the Rainbow Beach auxiliary arrived they averted a "disaster for the whole town" by containing the fire before it reached two large gas cylinders at the back of the business, Mr Stiefler,　 who arrived at the scene just before fire officers did, told The Gympie Times.

"If they'd blown up it would've flattened the whole main street," he said.

"That gas line...right above the door...was red hot.

"They took a fair amount of risk to go in there and do what they've done."

Rainbow Beach fire auxiliary officer Greg Haring said when the three crews arrived, the outcome of the burning building was not clear.

The fire was extinguished by 9.10pm, while it took another hour and a half to search for and dampen down hot spots.

"When we arrived I wasn't actually confident we would save the structure.

"We're delighted with the outcome."

As a hot spring day began to make itself felt at Rainbow Beach this morning, Mr and Mrs Steifler were accessing the damage of the business they've put "20 years of hard slog into".

The brick structure still stands, but the tin roof and beam that supported it are bowed and buckled and the entire inside is a mess of twisted metal and debri, still emanating a smell of smoke.

Mr Steifler believes they may need a clean start; the building too damaged to survive.

"We've got three young kids and that's all they've known - us working here.

"We've been here for so long. There will be a lot of people pretty upset about it - they know how hard we've worked."

"And the staff are instantly out of a job."

He said the timing could not be worse - leading into the summer holiday period; the café's busiest trading time.

"It's sad. Life throws some crazy things at you sometimes, that's for sure."

Gympie Times

Topics:  editors picks fire rainbow beach

Fire destroys Rainbow Beach cafe, threatens whole town

Fire destroys Rainbow Beach cafe, threatens whole town

Fire fighters have been hailed heroes after the main street of Rainbow Beach came within minutes of disaster last night

‘Propensity for violence’ keeps man behind bars

The man has been denied bail on charges relating to domestic violence and obstructing or assaulting police.

Man on ‘serious’ DV charges denied bail

Dishwasher argument lands man in court on DVO breach

File photo.

Man bruised ex-partner’s arm before she kicked him in groin: court

CLEAN-UP: Oil drops found on pristine Fraser Island sand

This was one of the many oil patties found on the beach.

Clean-up operations will continue today.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Cemetery crawl sheds light on early mining days

INSIGHT: Find out more about some of the city's well-known families and the hardships faced by our early miners at the Gympie Family History Society's October cemetery crawl tonight (Wednesday, October 19).

Gympie Family History Society holds final cemetery crawl for year

Young musicians in tune with the best in the state

IN TUNE: The James Nash concert band will take the stage alongside musicians from the Queensland Conservatorium of Music at the Mayoress Concert in the Gympie Civic Centre on Friday night.

Nash students take the stage with some of Queensland's top musicians

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

Chuck Berry announces first new album since 1979

ROCK 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry has announced he is releasing new album 'Chuck' - his first studio album since 1979's 'Rock It'.

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer split after nine years

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer

The pair have split up after nine years of marriage.

Captain Planet, he's a hero! In a film by Leo DiCaprio

CAPTAIN Planet is a hero, who wants to bring pollution to zero.

Pokemon 'Gone': Three lessons to learn from 'fad'

Pokemon Go fans in Hervey Bay.

Pokemon Go is in rapid decline since its launched to fanfare in July

Concierge blame hotel for Kim Kardashian West's robbery

He was the only guard working in the hotel in Paris

Missing fingers haven't stopped this guitarist

COOL HAND: Michael Shanks, of Buderim, has mastered the guitar despite having only a thumb and no fingers on his left hand.

Guitarist overcomes challenge to play

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

a block 2 top the lot!

L7 Vanessa Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! What are you waiting for! No better time than now to plan and build your new home on this great 1acre parklike block. ...

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000!

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

time 2 invest or own your own home!

25 Old Wolvi Road, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 1 $225,000!

Excellent investment or subdivision potential here (STCC) or just a great home 2 own. Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! Opportunity is knocking...

25 fantastic acres close 2 town!

121 Old Goomboorian Road, Veteran 4570

4 1 6 $410,000!

We have all heard the phrase as rare as hens teeth. Well that pretty much sums up this property! Useable scenic 25 acres with a 4 bedroom home, with good water...

need 2 finish but priced 2 sell!

45 James Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 $185,000!

Great location! Great price! Great little project 2 finish off! Most of the hard work had been done with this property Comfortable country style 2 bedroom...

ACT NOW, WON&#39;T LAST

147 Rammutt Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 4 $369,000

This beautifully presented fresh and modern acreage residence is a stunning family home and a great country lifestyle property. Some key features of the home...

FAMILY SANCTUARY ON THE SOUTHSIDE!!

11 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 AUCTION 12th...

A showcase for effortless style and grandeur design you'll just love coming home to this house. Exquisitely designed and meticulously maintained, this executive...

DOUBLE INCOME COMING IN

15-17 Graham Street, Gympie 4570

Duplex 4 2 $220,000

Situated in a thriving part of town is a 4 bedroom timber home separated into 2 units. Unit 1 has 2 bedrooms, lounge room, timber walls and timber floors with a...

INVEST OR OCCUPY!

16 Butler Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $255,000

This two storey home is a must see. Situated on 825 m2 block with an excellent back yard. Rooms on the ground floor can be used for teenager retreat, extended...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

First home buyers smash avo-on-toast excuse

TOASTED: A Coast real estate identity and first home buyers say young people should not put home ownership in the "too hard” basket and eat out instead.

Determined first home buyers can get into market

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards