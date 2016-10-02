Fire crews on the scene of two fires burning near Gympie

Fire crews are fighting two serious bushfires near Gympie tonight.

TODAY'S winds are likely to have contributed to two serious fires that are burning near Gympie tonight.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service crews are tonight on the scene of a vegetation fire burning near Neerdie Road and Arboreighteen Road at Glenwood (north of Gympie).

Crews are also monitoring a fire at Borumba Dam near Imbil.

The Glenwood fire broke out around 11am.

Firefighters have constructed containment lines and have been backburning throughout the day.

Crews will monitor the fire and strengthen containment lines overnight.

Glenwood residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the evening and into tomorrow.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.