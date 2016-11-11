Fire crews battle to contain bushfire at Curra

A BUSHFIRE is still burning but within containment lines this morning at Curra after crews fought to control the blaze last night.

Six Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews fought to contain the vegetation fire last night near Bradys Road and Harvey Siding Road.

While a QFES spokesman said officers couldn't be sure what time the fire first broke out, the triple-0 call came at 6.20pm.

No properties were threatened before the crews brought the fire under control within containment lines at about 8pm.

While no QFES crews remain at the scene, Queensland Parks and Wildlife officers are still monitoring the fire.

A QFES spokesman said fire crews may return to the scene today.

A smoke haze will be visible in the area, and residents are advised to shut windows and doors, and those who suffer from a respiratory illness should keep medications close by.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.