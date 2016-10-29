30°
Fire breaks out west of Gympie

29th Oct 2016 9:55 AM
BUSH FIRE: A blaze has broken out west of Gympie with fire crews still on scene.
BUSH FIRE: A blaze has broken out west of Gympie with fire crews still on scene. Mike Knott BUN021015FIRE9

ONE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew remains on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Jefferies Road, Barambah west of Gympie.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the area throughout the day.

The fire broke out yesterday and is posing no threat to properties at this time.

Queensland Fire and Rescue are saying smoke may affect the surrounding areas with nearby residents advised to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions, as smoke may reduce visibility.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they should contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews remain on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Jefferies Road

