FIRE BAN: Why conditions are ripe for bushfire catastrophe

10th Nov 2016 6:53 AM Updated: 8:23 AM
The Rural Fire Service fights a 2013 bushfire in Bauple.
The Rural Fire Service fights a 2013 bushfire in Bauple. Craig Warhurst

A FIRE ban has been put in place for the Gympie region as hot and windy weather pushes the fire danger rating to severe.

Restrictions began from midnight on Wednesday and will continue, initially, until Friday evening.

The ban comes as the fire danger rating for Wide Bay and Burnett bumps up from very high yesterday to severe today. 

Wide Bay and Burnett is now under severe fire danger conditions.
Wide Bay and Burnett is now under severe fire danger conditions. Bureau of Meteorology

The ban also extends to the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Fraser Coast, South Burnett, North Burnett, Cherbourg and Bundaberg council areas.

Rural Fire Service (RFS) Regional Manager Peter Hollier said dangerous fire conditions meant the weather was perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

"Under the local fire ban, all open fires are prohibited and all Permits to Light Fire which have been issued in the designated areas have been cancelled," Mr Hollier said.

"Power tools may be used during the local fire ban however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care and ensure adequate equipment is available to extinguish any fire which may start."

"This may include having a person available to watch out for any ignitions that occur."

WHAT IS ALLOWED DURING THE BAN

Provided conditions are followed, the following activities will be allowed during the local fire ban

  • Fires within a properly constructed barbeque (gas or electric) if not left unattended;
  • Fires for the purpose of disposing of animal carcasses subject to the issue of a Permit to Light Fire by your local fire warden;
  • Fires of commercial necessity subject to the issue of a Permit to Light Fire by your local Area Director of Rural Operations;
  • Fires lit for the purpose of burning standing sugar cane for harvest in accordance with the established practice of the industry between the hours of 6pm and 6am; and
  • Fires lit for the purpose of burning sugar cane tops and trash between the hours of 6pm and 9am once a permit has been obtained from the local fire warden.

For more information contact your local fire warden or call 1300 369 003. To locate your local fire warden visit www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

