Bacon factory fire exclusion zone remains in place

The scene of a fire at Swickers Bacon Factory on Sunday, November 6.

WHAT WE KNOW

A fire broke out at Swickers Bacon Factory about 7.45am Sunday.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire, and will be working into the night to contain it.

An exclusion zone has been set up on Haly St from Murphy St.

Scientific crews are heading to the scene to determine whether it is a chemical fire.

SUNDAY, 1PM: THE exclusion zone around Swickers Bacon Factory will remain in place for the remainder of Sunday following the fire on Sunday morning.

It will be reassessed this evening.

Residents within this area are advised to remain inside with windows and doors closed.

If anyone is experiencing any breathing difficulties seek medical advice or call 000 for assistance.

The Local Disaster Management Group will meet this afternoon to coordinate medium and long term management of the impacts from this event.

South Burnett Regional Council Mayor Keith Campbell said the fire was of "significant concern" for the entire region.

SUNDAY, 11AM: FIRE crews could be working into the night to contain the fire at Swickers Bacon Factory.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an emergency support unit and senior operations supervisor had been dispatched from Toowoomba.

He said there were no casualties from the fire.

SUNDAY, 10AM: AN EXCLUSION zone is active in Kingaroy as firefighters continue to battle a fire at Swickers Bacon Factory.

Residents should avoid Haly St from Murphy St, Redmans Rd from Kingaroy-Barkers Creek Rd and Tessmanns Rd up to Doonkuna Street.

EARLIER: MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on scene at a commercial structure fire which broke out around 7.45am on Kingaroy Barkers Creek Road, Kingaroy.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the area, and loud bangs could be heard from adjoining streets.

Nearby residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

People are urged to avoid the area as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

#KINGAROY: Commercial structure fire on Barkers Creek Rd. Lge smoke haze. Pls close windows & doors & avoid area. https://t.co/NGoPKsBsn1 — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) November 5, 2016

A representative from the QFES said they had five crews on the scene with a further six on their way.

"We were called out to Barkers Creek Rd to a commercial structure fire," she said.

"It was fully engulfed in fire when we arrived on scene, and police have set up an exclusion zone as well.

"There's significant smoke in the area."