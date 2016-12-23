30°
News

Fines and fatalities highlight need for road safety: police

scott kovacevic
| 22nd Dec 2016 12:00 PM
Police continue to foucs on speeding and road safety this Christmas.
Police continue to foucs on speeding and road safety this Christmas. Mike Knott BUN240816LIDAR1

CAUGHT speeding on Eel Creek Rd, a 27-year-old woman Marys Creek woman has been slugged with a $243 fine as police continue their focus on safety this Christmas.

Travelling 17km/h over in an 80km/h zone, the woman also lost three demerit points.

According to police, six fatalities have happened in the Wide Bay Burnett district since midnight of December 19 and speeding is a key contributor to fatalities and serious injuries on the road and continue to be an issue in the region.

On Tuesday alone, police reported issuing fines to five other people for exceeding the speed limit by at least 12km/h, including a 36-year-old Clayfield man travelling 127km/h in a 100km/h zone at Booyal and a 74-year-old Palm beach man driving 80km/h in a 60km/h zone.

With the holiday season bringing a large increase in traffic with it, police are asking drivers to consider the fatal five: speeding; driving while distracted; drink driving; fatigue; and seat belts.

Gympie Times

Topics:  fatal five qldroadsafety road safety speeding



