Find out how to prepare against fires and storms

AS THE storm and bushfire season approaches, Gympie region residents are invited to learn how to prepare for a natural disaster at the Get Ready Gympie open day, on Saturday, October 15.

Gympie Regional Council will join with the SES, QPS, QFES and other emergency and rescue services at Bunnings in an interactive Get Ready event, with information and vehicle displays and give-aways. There will also be access to assistance in preparing household and business emergency plans.

The event is free, and will run from 8am to 2pm. The open day is a fun family day which could also be a life saver.

"It's during this time of year, before the natural disaster season starts, that we should all be taking steps to prepare ourselves, our families, pets, homes and businesses,” Mayor Mick Curran said.

"The Get Ready Open Day event will include a variety of stands that will give visitors an idea of what to plan for in the event of a natural disaster. There will also be information about all the important items that you should have on hand at home, and what you can do now to minimise damage and injury.”