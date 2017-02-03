Faeces, maggots and dirty nappies left by tenants from hell

Landlord Pat MacDonell left with a mess after tenants move out in Gympie.

"WE KNOW our rights d**khead."

That was the usual line of communication between Pat MacDonnell and the tenants of his Amy St rental as rent arrears grew and the relationship deteriorated.

Mr MacDonnell does not dispute their claim to knowledge of tenancy law and exactly how far they could push their mistreatment of him and the property he and his wife Margaret bought as a retirement investment.

It is a beautiful recently painted Queensland timber home, 100m from the CBD on a large block just perfect for kids to play in.

But it was absolutely unappreciated, Mr MacDonnell said as he contemplated the job ahead.

"We've had good tenants up until the last three.

"We have to get commercial cleaners in or it doesn't come out of the bond.

"My wife and I put in 13 hours one time cleaning it up ourselves, but that didn't count for anything. You've got to have receipts."

But that is not the worst of the impact on the MacDonnells.

"It's enough to tear you apart," he said, among the fast food containers, children's clothes, juice containers and other rubbish strewn around under the house.

The tenants left behind not only a rental debt but an extreme mess which he says has nearly broken his heart.

Mouse droppings, used disposable nappies, pizza crusts, rotting frankfurts, a discarded rice cooker crawling with maggots, discarded toys and plenty of plain old rubbish were among the souvenirs left behind when Mr MacDonnell's tenants moved out, owing $550 rent.

"They had three young children, including a baby born in November and they were raising them in this," Mr MacDonnell said as he looked around the rubbish strewn living area and kitchen.

Police had been called to the house several times by neighbours concerned about loud and abusive language.

"I've been in touch with Child Welfare as well," he said.

But most of all, Mr MacDonnell feels let down by tenancy laws which he agrees only favour those who break them.

"We need a faster process. People can go broke. If they haven't paid the rent, throw them out," he said.

"I've been up to the Gympie Magistrates Court and when they didn't turn up a number of times, the magistrate just gives them another two weeks.

"The worst part is you lose faith in people.

"People tell you things and you take it they will honour what they say and it's just one big lie after another," he said.

"It's an old home but they got it in spick condition" he said.

The couple and their three young children had moved out on Sunday.

"I phoned a commercial bond cleaner and he said it was the worst mess he'd ever seen.

"I got a text message from them the other day saying: "My case worker (at Child Safety Queensland) and he told me all about you, so go and shove it all up you're a...e. See you in court d..khead"

Another issue is that some of the items left behind, a baby bouncinette and toys are in good order.

"It just shows that some people don't appreciate what people do for them.

"They can get these all from charities for nothing, so they don't value them at all," he said.