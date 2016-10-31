31°
News

Fighting cancer one step at a time in Relay for Life

Tom Daunt | 31st Oct 2016 6:00 AM
FIGHTER: William Robson provides hope to those who are battling cancer.
FIGHTER: William Robson provides hope to those who are battling cancer. LEEROY TODD

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THOSE of us that are parents know the feeling of anguish when our babies and small children fall victim to usual childhood ailments.

There is nothing harder for parents than to watch their child suffer.

For one Gympie family, their worries were exponentially intensified when their two-year-old baby son was diagnosed with cancer over a decade ago.

William Robson, now a 14-year-old St Patrick's College student is determined to translate his early fight for life into a fight to cure cancer.

"We were living up in Darwin and he (William) got an urinary tract infection,” said William's mother Leanne.

"He was less than two and a half years old,” she said.

"They (doctors) were convinced it wasn't cancer.

"He went back for a lot of tests and eventually an ultra-sound and there were two lumps on his kidney, and within three weeks a third major lump had appeared.

"More tests, then more scans, and they decided to send us to the Royal Children's hospital in Brisbane to have a biopsy done.

"It came back that he had a form of kidney cancer that affects children under the age of six.”

William then faced the harrowing ordeal of surgery where he had a kidney and adrenal gland removed before starting chemotherapy.

William battled through the disease until he was ten-years-old, finally entering remission after almost a decade of fighting.

The Chinese proverb says a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and yesterday, the participants in Gympie's relay for life, including William stepped out on their thousand mile journey towards a cure for childhood and other cancers.

On the Sunshine Coast alone, around 3190 people are diagnosed with cancer each year, sadly 982 of those will die from the disease.

One in two Queenslander's will be affected by cancer in their lifetime.

That includes 26,000 that will be diagnosed this year with a staggering 8000 losing their lives.

The Gympie relay is hoping to raise $150,000 this year and has so far totalled over $125,000.

The much needed funds will go towards vital patient support programs as well as accommodation facilities for those travelling for treatment.

Funds that Leanne Robson says are a god send to families in their time of need.

"It is things like Relay For Life that gets it (the message) out there.

"It is a tough struggle, and it is never ending.

"It will never end for him.

"He (William) will always have check-ups every 12 months.”

Gympie Times
Fighting cancer one step at a time in Relay for Life

Fighting cancer one step at a time in Relay for Life

THOSE of us that are parents know the feeling of anguish when our babies and small children fall victim to usual childhood ailments.

13-year-old boy in hospital after quad bike rollover

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a quad bike accident at Woolooga.

Paramedics rush to accident on property

WHAT'S ON: Where to 'trick or treat' and party for Halloween in Gympie

SPOOKY: Josie Laird and Shelley Strachan get in the spirit of Halloween.

The ultimate guide to your Halloween in Gympie.

Cats on the hunt for new coach

MOVING ON: Gympie Cats coach Brent Forsyth will not be with the club in a coaching role in 2017.

President needs quality

Local Partners

Fighting cancer one step at a time in Relay for Life

THOSE of us that are parents know the feeling of anguish when our babies and small children fall victim to usual childhood ailments.

Autism workshop coming to Gympie

Gabriella Alderson, 5, suffers from seizures and she also has autism. She is pictured here with her assistance dog, Derrick.

Workshop to shine light on autism.

Two great places to celebrate Melbourne Cup for a cause

Iconic race day accessory, the fascinator.

Have fun, raise money for cancer sufferers or palliative patients

More than 100 dancers mark anniversary

Ballet dancers on a break during rehearsal are Hope Solymosi, Aliyah Millard, Trista Morley, Grace Bekker and Paris Peterson.

Dance Plus will mark the 30th anniversary of their first concert.

Crafty locals to converge for Quilt and Craft Spectacular

Dynnese Swan and Glenda Davis at the 2014 Quilt and Craft Spectacular.

Don't miss this extravaganza of displays, demos, workshops, shows

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

Fear won't stop us flying: Paragliders after crash

PARAGLIDERS whose friend crashed at the Glass House Mountains, breaking his legs, speak about the crash and their sport.

Australia's biggest musicians team up against new law

Jessica Mauboy is one of the musicians fronting a new campaign to protest against a proposed change to legislation.

Cold Chisel, Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem part of major campaign

The Block teams fuming over Kim and Chris's terrace win

Kim and Chris pictured on their winning terrace in The Block's challenge apartment.

BUDGET dramas continue to cause friction in challenge apartment.

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose

Amber Rose wants Trump to get in trouble for sexual harassment

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

Curra Art Group gets arty with Jenni

PICTURE PERFECT: Curra Art Group with their artworks.

Artists learn from Jenni Kelly at special workshop

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... Auction following...

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 2 5 Auction

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

QUALITY 30 ACRES WITH A 3 BEDROOM HOUSE

240 Shadbolt Rd, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

This private 30 Acre property is located in the popular Mothar Mountain area just 10 minutes from Gympie. Featuring a 3 bedroom home with open plan living...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

LOCATION!! POTENTIAL!!

104 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $389,000

This neat property is situated on a large 1988m2 prime location on the Southside. Positioned on the corner of the Groundwater Road and Serenity Drive (Crest...

SOUTHSIDE FAMILY HOME

10 Helen Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 1 $298,000

This fabulous property new to the market and priced to sell must be viewed and you'll be so pleased you did. Located just behind the Southside Shopping Centre in...

GREAT BUYING !!

11 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Our sellers have transformed this property by recently installing a new kitchen, new carpet and lino and new vanity unit. The 3 spacious bedrooms have built-ins ad...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $309,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

6 houses in Gympie under $200,000

$170, 000, 9 Norman St, Gympie

These Gympie houses are perfect for investors or first home-buyers

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!