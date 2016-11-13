32°
News

"I just cried": Family house flattened by fierce storms

Annie Perets
| 14th Nov 2016 6:22 AM Updated: 8:19 AM
TAKEN OUT: An old house on a property in North Aramara was flattened after Saturday night's storms. The house was not lived in but had sentimental value to the family.
TAKEN OUT: An old house on a property in North Aramara was flattened after Saturday night's storms. The house was not lived in but had sentimental value to the family. Contributed

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A HOUSE that was in a family for decades was completely flattened when Saturday night's storms shook the region.

Located in North Aramara, west of Maryborough, the house once belonged to Kerri Willmott's husband's grandfather.

"It wasn't liveable, but sentimental stuff was in there, and memories," she said.

Ms Willmott wasn't actually home at the time of the storm, but arrived the next day to a tragic sight.

"I just cried... I was really upset," she said.

"The door of our actual house was blown over, water had come through the front door into the lounge room, leaves were splattered on the roof... it must have been a real force.

"It's hard to fathom."

 

The fierce weather returned again on Sunday, in a new form. Hailstones the size of golf balls poured from the sky accompanied by heavy winds. It was a winter wonderland for parts of Maryborough as the hail turned fields and backyards completely white.

The hailstones and weather over Saturday and Sunday left a path of destruction with trees across roads, sheds ripped apart, cars damaged and powerlines brought down.

Guests of Maryborough's Ned Kelly's Motel were left terrified as the hail pelted down smashing through glass windows into their rooms. The Motel owner Sara Laycock said about 15 of the motel's windows were smashed.

"There was broken glass everywhere," she said.

"The hail left holes in the windows."

Photos
View Gallery

The head of the Fraser Coast's Disaster Management Group Rolf Light said Fraser Coast Regional Council crews will continue to clean-up the damage today.

He estimates thousands of trees have been brought down or damaged from the weekend event.

"I've never seen anything like it," Cr Light said.

"The road was covered in several spots."

During Saturday's storm, it was the areas of North Bauple, Glenwood and North Aramara most hit by its ferocity.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  editors picks fraser coast ses storm storm damage wild weather

Missing hang glider pilot found dead

Missing hang glider pilot found dead

The search for a missing hang glider pilot has ended in tragedy.

UPDATE: Hundreds still without power in Maryborough

Brendan Dale took a photo of a whole field covered in hail.

Power is still out following the wild weather on the weekend.

LETTER: Is the council fanning flames with hot air?

"Still questions remain unanswered...and wounds unhealed.”

Gympie mum's 'scaly baby' is lost and in danger

Caroline Harris' pet python Sylvanna is missing. Pictured here with 4-year-old Elizabeth.

Keep an eye out for 6ft carpet python, mother pleads

Local Partners

Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

COOLOOLA Berries are opening the strawberry patch for a free pick-your-own all day today Sunday, November 13, 2016.

Glittering award night at Gympie

President of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Ben Riches and Jess Sanderson ready for a good night.

Businesses showcase best and brightest

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

Sir Elton John: Britain is horrible at present

AWARD-winning musician Sir Elton John admits Britain is "horrible" at the moment.

Gable Tostee explains why he recorded fatal Tinder date

Gable Tostee has faced an interview by Channel 9's 60 Minutes

Will and Karlie become first Queenslanders to win The Block

The Block winners Will Bethune and Karlie Cicero celebrate their auction result.

FIVE teams rake in nearly $3 million in prize money on auction day.

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos

Robbie Williams' four-year-old daughter wants tattoos for Christmas

Katy Perry donates 10k to Planned Parenthood

Katy Perry fears funding to essential services may be cut

Michelle Dockery 'got over' Downton Abbey with work

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery

Downton Abbey star mourned end of hit show

Taylor Swift 'stalker' arrested

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker has been arrested for following her

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

reduced 2 sell!

38 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 REDUCED TO...

Just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price! Looking for just a great, nice, neat home then this is it! Nothing to do just move in and...

time 2 relax and breathe, just breathe!

457 Wards Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000!

If it is time to relax and put your feet up and do nothing more than enjoy the good life then this is the one for you. This property really is just a nice quiet...

time 2 live the dream!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 $375,000!

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

want peace &amp; privacy on 2045m2!

13 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $349,000!

Ever go past a driveway and think to yourself I wonder whats down there? Well that surely is the case with this ohhhh so private and peaceful home on a whopping...

INVESTOR ONLY who wants 2 make $$$!

41 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 2 $265,000!

What if we told you we had just the most amazing investment opportunity going in town right now! Well we do, and here is the deal. Fantastic home already zoned...

SPREAD YOUR WINGS !!

7 Daphne Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land Attractive corner positioned land to create the perfect lifestyle choice. With interesting ... $260,000

Attractive corner positioned land to create the perfect lifestyle choice. With interesting treed areas it is begging for someone to build their dream home...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Glanmire 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little ... Auction

9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial area with...

FAMILY SANCTUARY ON THE SOUTHSIDE!!

11 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 469000

A showcase for effortless style and grandeur design you'll just love coming home to this house. Exquisitely designed and meticulously maintained, this executive...

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!