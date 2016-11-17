28°
Community

Field naturalists enjoy a day by the river

Peter and Bevly Hughes | 17th Nov 2016 12:30 PM
OUT AND ABOUT: Some of the Gympie Field Naturalists Club members pause near a brush turkey nest on Ian and Sally Mackay's property on the Mary River. At that time it was too dry for the male bird to scratch up any more leaves.
OUT AND ABOUT: Some of the Gympie Field Naturalists Club members pause near a brush turkey nest on Ian and Sally Mackay's property on the Mary River. At that time it was too dry for the male bird to scratch up any more leaves.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE and District Field Naturalists Club's next next field trip will be to the Perrett property at Mudlo outside Kilkivan on Sunday, November 20.

Their most recent outing was to Ian and Sally Mackay's property near Pickering Bridge.

The newly-purchased 23ha property was the upper limit of land resumptions for the ill-fated Traveston dam.

Most of the property is flooded during a rainfall event and also has serious cat's claw and Maderia vine infestations.

Mr Mackay said the Mary River at this point was home to populations of the Mary River cod, Mary River turtle, lung fish and fresh water mullet, all of which are regarded as endangered species.

Ian Mackay explains some of the work being done.
Ian Mackay explains some of the work being done.

The river supports areas of ribbon weed which are valuable as egg laying sites for the lung fish

He said in spite of noxious weeds there were stretches of good riparian vegetation.

The removal of grazing cattle a little over a year ago has allowed remarkable regrowth of small allocasurina, she oak, that along with African star grass will help to hold the sand in place during floods.

The Mackays have a long term plan that involves getting rid of the vine infestations, starting by cutting back to prevent flowering using small (200mm blade) sickle shaped tool that can be put under vine stems and levered out cutting the stem.

Mr Mackay said the use of various biological control methods would play a significant role.

He said it was hoped to make the property available to groups wishing to assist with weed removal work.

GREAT TIP: Sally Mackay (left) shows the special tool for cutting cat&#39;s claw to Gillian Crossley. The tip is pushed under the vine attached to the tree trunk and levered upwards cutting the vine and stopping flowering.
GREAT TIP: Sally Mackay (left) shows the special tool for cutting cat's claw to Gillian Crossley. The tip is pushed under the vine attached to the tree trunk and levered upwards cutting the vine and stopping flowering.

While there were plenty of things flora to look at, the day was a bit more directed towards avian species as the property has a number of different habitat types with a lot of flowering trees as well as the river.

An interesting species was a pacific bazza, formerly crested hawk (a much more descriptive name). This member of the raptor group has a definite crest and strong bars across the front.

The particular bird was having issues with a willy wagtail that could have had a nest nearby.

The smaller bird was probably pretty safe as the bazza mainly feeds on frogs and stick insects caught in the outer branches of trees.

A wonga pigeon was sighted walking along the forest floor. This species feeds on fruit up to about 30mm and digests the flesh and excretes the seeds, helping to spread the trees.

Flowering silky oaks and black beans provided an attraction for numerous honeyeaters that were constantly on the move going from flower to flower or tree to tree.

The next field trip is on the Sunday, November 20 to the Perrett property at Mudlo outside Kilkivan.

Further information can be obtained from Rahima Farnham 5447 9372 or Berry Doak 5488 4250.

Gympie Times

Topics:  field naturalists gympie mary river whatson

UPDATE: $10 microchipping blitz still happening, book now

UPDATE: $10 microchipping blitz still happening, book now

PETstock Gympie to hold microchip blitz on November 19 and 20

Crews in fourth day of fighting Imbil blaze

Smoke clouds affecting surrounding areas

NBN: Low speeds, drop-out complaints double in one year

How is the NBN where you are?

NBN users are being struck by connection issues and internet faults

Have you seen these stolen bikes, trailers?

Have you seen this stolen item? Two trailers and two motorbikes have been stolen in the Gympie area in the last month.

Thieves hit Southside and Monkland properties

Local Partners

Gympie police honoured for their dedication on the job

Annual commendation ceremony sees excellence in local policing rewarded.

Retiring officer celebrates 37 years on the beat

GUARD OF HONOUR: Police officer Senior Constable Richard Nayler retires from the Gympie Police force.

Snr Constable Richard Nailer had a fond farewell at Gympie Station.

Field naturalists enjoy a day by the river

OUT AND ABOUT: Some of the Gympie Field Naturalists Club members pause near a brush turkey nest on Ian and Sally Mackay's property on the Mary River. At that time it was too dry for the male bird to scratch up any more leaves.

Gympie Field Naturalists Club field trip

Love food? Don't miss this Pot Luck Producers Lunch

ROOM WITH A VIEW: The view from last year's Pot Luck Producers Lunch at Kandanga.

Mary Valley fast developing a reputation as a food bowl

Cooloola Berries open today for free pick-your-own

Cooloola Berries opening the strawberry patch for free pick your own

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

MOVIE REVIEW: Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

YOU can’t help but feel the magic woven into the very DNA of this charming Harry Potter spin-off.

Get your groove on in and around Gympie this weekend

OLD TIME ROCKER: Tommy Memphis will be at the RSL on Saturday Night.

What's on in the gig guide for November 17 - 20?

Davey Woder: I'm The X Factor underdog

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

LOGAN singer stays grounded ahead of grand final showdown.

American brothers rev it up in Harley Davidson mini-series

Robert Aramayo, Michiel Huisman and Bug Hall star in the TV series Harley and the Davidsons.

DRAMA brings the history of iconic motorcycle brand to life.

What's on the big screen this week

Eddie Redmayne in a scene from the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

HARRY Potter fans flock to cinemas for new spin-off.

MOVIE REVIEW: Arrival's subtle take on sci-fi is refreshing

Amy Adams in a scene from the movie Arrival.

One of the most joyful movie experiences of this year.

Carrie Fisher's 'intense' affair with Harrison Ford

Actress Carrie Fisher.

STAR Wars actress opens up about dalliance from 1976.

time 2 live the dream!

61 Domans Road, Kanigan 4570

5 2 6 $375,000!

Holy Moly! It just doesnt get any better than this property, if you are wanting to move to the country and live the dream. Its 50 acres, its private, its got...

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE

404 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $209,000

Set in a peaceful setting on 5,000sqm is this medium set modern home with features including open plan living, polished floor boards throughout, generous sized...

BALI HAI TRANQUILITY

2 Sentinel Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 3 $330,000

A huge 1433m2 of tropical wonderland surrounds this unusual home with timber floors, doors and fretwork giving it a special feeling of peace on entering the lovely...

want 2 buy a town house!

8/66 Oak Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 2 1 $225,000!

There are townhouses for sale and then there is THIS townhouse for sale! Unit 8 is one of 10 townhouses in a sought after complex in a fantastic location. The unit...

BIG HOME, Small Budget

4 Rose Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 4 2 2 $259,000

Check out this 4 bedroom executive style home located only a short walk from Kilkivan's main street. Live the quiet rural lifestyle with all of the town amenities...

Only Fussy Buyers Need to Look

8 Mariposa Place, Cooloola Cove 4580

3 1 2 $285,000

Move straight in .... nothing to do at this neat home located in a quiet street. A spacious lounge room is the entry point to this immaculate home. The bright...

DOWNSIZING? THIS IS PERFECT!

185 Varley Road North, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 1 $199,000

Nestled on approximately 1.5 acres with a seasonal creek forming the back boundary, and selectively cleared for low maintenance. The home is open plan with a...

&quot;BELVOIR THE GRAND LADY OF SOUTHSIDE!

6 Exhibition Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This unique Queenslander is situated on a 3,445m2 block of magnificent gardens. Built back in the day when hammer and nails were used and was built by Jim Fowles. ...

Private Quality Home.. Coastal Lifestyle

46 Golden Hind Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $295,000

This special home has a northerly aspect and has so much to give to her new owners, with mature gardens for privacy, central living, large rear deck and a front...

PRIME BUSINESS POSITION

42 Violet Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 Price on...

Under instruction from the Court appointed trustee for sale, we offer this quality property of 3867m2 just under 1 acre zoned Light Industry. This property has...

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

$1.3 million home paves way for new housing market

New owners Brian and Kerry Carroll.

Now, the suburban stunner has new home owners

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!