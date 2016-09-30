Festival steaming on ahead

PRIDE OF THE FLEET: Davey-Paxman Boiler is one of the stars of the weekend.

EVER longed for that bygone era when life was simpler and the pace of the everyday slower?

If the answer is you will love the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum Steam Festival this weekend.

Starting from 9am tomorrow, there'll be demonstrations of miniature, model and small engines.

At 11am the 117-year-old Walker winding engine will be operated.

At 1pm things will get noisy when they fire up the big, 10-head stamper battery, used to crush the rocks holding the precious gold that built Gympie and saved the state of Queensland from bankruptcy.

An official opening of the festival will be conducted by Cr Daryl Dodt at 1.30pm before he unveils the RADF funded equine mural.

A grand parade at 2pm will be a chance for members of the Gympie Historic Auto club and many others to proudly show off their gleaming machines.

During the afternoon there will be demonstrations of medium sized steam engines, including the dredger engine running the stamper battery.

The winding engine will be operating again in the late afternoon before closing down for an evening of hamburgers and an old time movie screened on the former Olympia Theatre screen. You'll be rocketed back to the days of yore and maybe relive some memories as you sit in some of the original seats taken from four Gympie theatres.

Throughout the three days of celebrations there will be market stalls, children's rides and the miniature train operating along with heritage bus rides and an exhibit of stationary engines, including hot air engines by the Wide Bay Historic Machinery Club .

You'll see some familiar faces including MC for Saturday, "James Nash”, and the Gympie Museum Re-enactment Group wandering through the venue with spontaneous performance scenes from early last century.

There will be demonstrations from the Cooloola Potter's Group and the Gympie Gem Club and so much more.

And you won't go begging for food and refreshments either, with Vicky and Courtney Dunford hard at work in the cafe at the museum kitchensm cooking up the tasty treats.

The festival has been held annually since 2010, and since the declaration of the October long weekend, has been expanded to cover all three days.

Entry is free. This event is sponsored by Zinc 96.1FM.