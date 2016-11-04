Farming products on fire in Kandanga shed

A FIRE unit will today investigate the cause of a shed fire at Kandanga last night where farming products caught ablaze.

Fire crews were called to the property on Kandanga Creek Rd and Mary Valley Rd just after 6.30pm where farming products, potentially fertilisers or charcoal, were alight in the shed, a Queensland Fire Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

There were no occupants in the shed at the time, the spokeswoman said, and the blaze was under control by 8.30pm.

It was unknown whether the fire posed a threat to nearby houses.