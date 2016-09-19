Fanfare over Gympie West's win in state-wide competition

IN TUNE: Pictured with Project Officer for Instrumental Music in the North Coast Region Sharelle Guest (back left) and Gympie West instrumental teacher Rhonda Morrow (back right) are Gympie West instrumental students who excelled at Fanfare (third row from left) Olivia Lesslie, Hannah Melling, Sarina Morrow, Reilly Boyle, Laura Ford, (middle) Ebony Perren, Indianna Wintle-Legge, Chloe Bermingham, Summah-Jane Swan, Mitchell Ronan, Jarvis Buller-Brennan, Lilliana Kendall, Temple Barry, (front) Lucas Perry, Jasmine Lowry, Romy Whittaker, Summer Clunes, Zoe Parker, Joel Perry and John Horrocks.

GYMPIE West State School was blowing its own trumpet - and various other instruments - last week with the presentation of a North Coast Region district award for their performance in Fanfare, the state-wide music festival celebrating the musical achievements of Queensland's state schools.

Project Officer for Instrumental Music in the North Coast Region, Sharelle Guest, presented the award for Best Division Three Band in the region to the school's beginner band, taught by instrumental music teacher Rhondda Morrow.

Ms Morrow said the Fanfare adjudicator was very impressed with how well the Gympie West students played.

"She said the music was great and they all looked like they were having fun!”

The Gympie West students, predominantly from Year Four, are learning to play brass, woodwind and percussion instruments.

"I decided to enter the 22 beginners in a new division specifically for students who had started just this year” Ms Morrow said.

"We performed four songs as a concert band in Division Three. The North Coast region is large, extending all the way from Bribie Island to Bundaberg.

"I'm very proud of the students. They worked hard and deserve the recognition.”

- CONTRIBUTED