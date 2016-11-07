34°
News

Fancy a Bunnings snag at 6am on Saturday? Time will tell

7th Nov 2016 6:24 AM
Erle Levey

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FANCY a snag at 6am? 

A new plan being considered by a Queensland panel would allow hardware giant Bunnings to open from 6am, and for car yards to operate on Sundays.

The panel is headed by QUT academic John Mickel -- a former Speaker in Queensland Parliament -- who is leading the charge to change-up the state's rules on trading times.

One of the key questions is whether "non-exempt" hardware stores, which would include Bunnings, be allowed to open from 6am on the weekend in the same way they do during the week.

"The further north you get, the more people say 'by the time we get our job set up and all that, it means we're getting the job done in the heat of the day. What we'd prefer is if Bunnings could open early, the same as they do on Monday to Friday'," Mr Mickel told the Courier-Mail.

"They don't have to open later on a Sunday, but earlier. That would enable the home handyman, the lady who wants to do the gardening or be a handywoman to do that, and to do that at a time of day when they're up."

Mr Mickel also said there were rules that stopped Queenslanders from buying from a car yard on a Sunday, despite them being able to buy a boat.

"You can buy a boat on a Sunday but you can't buy the car to tow it."

In September last year, the government announced the review that it said could "unlock an estimated $200 million annual economic benefit" for the state.

Employment Minister Grace Grace said it was time to address the anomalies, when the review was announced.

"This review is about delivering sensible economic reform that benefits the public, while delivering for workers and business," Ms Grace said.

To make a submission, email tradinghoursreview@justice.qld.gov.au before November 14.

Reader poll

Should Bunnings be allowed to open early on weekends?

Topics:  bunnings shopping trading hours

The weekend was certainly hot to trot

The weekend was certainly hot to trot

IF YOU thought it was hot around the Gympie region yesterday, you were right – still 32 degrees at 4.30pm and a lot more than that earlier in the afternoon.

  • News

  • 7th Nov 2016 7:05 AM

It's a blizzard of beautiful butterflies, out for a caper

WHAT'S THE CAPER? The hoards of butterflies currently fluttering across our region are just out for a caper, apparently

Butterflies are out for a caper across Gympie region and beyond

Regional product 'meats' PM's approval

HIGH PRAISE: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has linked his endorsement with a gourmet Gympie region product, with a little persuasion from Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

PM Malcolm Turnbull endorses Kilkivan gourmet product

Dangerous wildfires to Gympie's south and north

DANGER: Major fires are burning to Gympie region's south and north and residents have been warned to take action.

Fire at Gheerulla and evacuation warning at Dundathu

Local Partners

FORMALS: Fashion wins and horror stories

HIGH necklines, low- sweeping backs, reds and blues are what this year's formal fashion is all about for the ladies.

FORMALS: Mum literally chases down perfect car

St Patrick's College students Tristan Watson, Anna Murley, Belarna Pertot, Elise Batt, Liam Window.

All is fair in the pursuit of the perfect formal car

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

Buble family 'broken in half' by son's cancer diagnosis

MICHAEL Buble's sister-in-law has spoken out about his son Noah's recent cancer diagnosis.

Mel Gibson's age difference concerns

34-year age gap could cause a problem, says Gibson

Art hub helps find hidden gems

Three of the quARTz HuB founding members (from left) Kris Janke, Julie-Ann Payne, and Freda Gillieatt are excited by the new talent their uncovering in Gympie.

A new artist hub is helping uncover Gympie's hidden talent.

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

141 ACRES AT GOOMBOORIAN

321 Tagigan Road, Goomboorian 4570

Rural 0 0 $470,000

141 acres in Goomboorian, 60 secluded cleared acres surrounded by another 80 acres of hardwood forest and a pristine lake in the middle of timber. A large set of...

REJUVENATE &amp; BENEFIT

5 Harding Street, Kilkivan 4600

House 2 1 $105,000

I would like to introduce 5 Harding Street, Kilkivan to the market. Located just a short walk to the local bowls club, shops and school, this property could be...

AVIATOR&#39;S DREAM

Lot 2/142 Lobwein Road, Kybong 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

Rarely will opportunities like this come along. Taxi your plane from your own hanger onto the airport runway. This beautifully presented fully fenced undulating...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE WITH INCOME POTENTIAL

103 Fosters Lane, Anderleigh 4570

House 2 1 1 $445,000

Situated 25 minutes north of Gympie is a lifestyle 40 acre property with plenty of water and a timber lowset home. The home has a large open plan living area 2...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

fantastic home on 2274m2!

116 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 $360,000!

Gee whiz how good is this property for sale! This is a really nice, low set, contemporary brick and colour bond home on a massive 2274m2 block, in a great...

2 x 2 bullet proof investment duplex!

15 Withey Street, Southside 4570

Duplex 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Hard to beat this for a great investment opportunity. Currently renting at $450.00 per week. Yep thats right you do the MATH! Solid as, low maintenance, block and...

walk 2 town!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $209,000!

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

MUST BE SOLD!!

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Renovation needed on this home in a great location on a huge 1287m2 allotment. The home interior is tongue and grove, with hardwood flooring and frame. The view...

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!