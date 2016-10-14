Family's relief as Bianca found safe

Darcey Lewis, Neville Gawne, Priscilla Lewis and Roslyn Lewis happy to hear the news that Bianca Gawne is safe.

NEWS that missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne has been found turned a family's utter despair into elation yesterday.

Speaking at the Gympie police station yesterday, Bianca's parents, grandmother and brother could not hide their relief at knowing their 'beautiful, quiet girl', who was missing for nine days, is safe.

"We just want to get you, cuddle and kiss you,” Bianca's grandmother Roslyn Lewis said in an emotional address.

Bianca's whereabouts have not been released, but Gympie CIB Detective Sergeant Rob Lowry could confirm the 20-year-old woman had spoken with police face-to-face somewhere in Queensland.

He said it was unlikely she had come into a police station of her own accord.

The breakthrough follows a phone call Bianca made to a police hotline Thursday morning which prompted police to urge her to make further contact, with the promise to respect her right for her location to remain anonymous.

Bianca Gawne (pictured) was last seen at a property on Noosa Road at Tandur between 7.30 and 8pm on October 5. Contributed

It was the first concrete lead the police had secured since Bianca disappeared last Wednesday evening from the Noosa Rd property at Tandur she shares with extended family.

As the circumstances of her disappearance remain a mystery at this early stage, the family, who have lived through a week of sleepless nights and have not yet spoken to Bianca, are only focused on one thing.

"Bianca, we are just so glad you made contact,” Roslyn told media at the Gympie police station yesterday.

"We're just hoping to make contact with Bianca and give her some big loving hugs from all of us. We'll go from there and let it sort itself out.”

The family also showed immense gratitude towards police for their determination in seeking answers and working with the family so closely.

They could offer no explanation as to why Bianca would leave the family home.