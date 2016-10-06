Family ties for youngest lifer

IN THE BLOOD: Terri-Jayne Ramsey is the youngest life member of the Gympie Show Society.

IT PROBABLY shouldn't come as much of a surprise that Terri-Jayne Ramsey is the youngest person ever to be awarded a Life Membership with the Gympie and District Show Society.

In order to become a life member, Ms Ramsey had to put in more than 20 years of service with the Show.

While she would not be drawn into revealing her age, she did say she has been involved with the Show for as long as she can remember.

"I remember when I was young, I'd be helping mum dress the ring,” Ms Ramsey laughed.

In her early years she won the Charity Show Girl competition, raising more than $17,000 for the society.

"There has always been family involvement. It gets in your blood.”

And when she says "in the blood”, she means it.

Her great, great grandfather, Alfred George Ramsey, as well as being a former alderman, mayor and co-founder of The Gympie Times, was one of the people who helped to form the Gympie and District Show Society at the end of the 19th century. There is even an area named after him at the showgrounds.

Her great grandfather, Barney Ramsey, grandfather Terry Ramsey and father Bernie Ramsey have all been involved either showing cattle or helping organise events and her great aunt, Amelda Ramsey was won of the first show girls in the history of the Show.

Ms Ramsey said she really enjoys working in the largely male dominated field and last year became the first female cattle chief steward.

During her involvement, Ms Ramsey said the Show is changing for the better.

"It's good to see greater diversity at the Show now. The more Gympie grows, the bigger the Show gets.”