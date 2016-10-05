Family reunion celebrates Gympie pioneers

IT WAS an emotional reunion for the family and descendants of John and Mary White last weekend, with over 100 family members from across the country meeting at One Mile State School.

With 26 years having passed since the last reunion, event organiser Nikki Goodwin said there was a touch of sadness to the day.

"We have lost some treasured family members over the time,” she says.

"On the other hand there have been some additions to the clan and it was great to meet them.”

The White family played a significant role in the development of Gympie in the 1890s and early 1900s.

A miner, churchgoer, and avid sportsman, John was one one of the first workers employed on the goldfields.

Although some family members had travelled as far as Western Australia for the event, Nikki Goodwin could proudly say John and Mary's traits had been passed down to their descendants.

"My uncle, Ken White, was honoured on Australia Day for his commitment to the Gympie community,” she says.