Family lucky not to lose bogged car on Fraser Island

A FAMILY was lucky not to lose their car to the incoming tide after it became bogged at Eli Creek on Fraser Island last week.



Brisbane's Chris Williams filmed the incident, which happened on December 28.



Mr Williams said he had managed to cross the sandy edge of the creek about five minutes before the couple tried and became bogged.



"If you timed it right, you were all right," he said.



Unfortunately the man and woman in the car were caught by a wave and became bogged and those watching were reluctant to help in case their vehicles also got stuck.



"Their car was stuck there like lead," Mr Williams said.



Fortunately the woman's brother was also on the island and he came back to help them.



Unable to access the bottom of the car, chains were wrapped around the tow bar of the bogged vehicle and it was pulled clear of the water.



Mr Williams said the bull bar of the car was lightly tilted forward after it was pulled clear, but that was the only way they were going to save the car.



"The tide was coming in," he said.



"It just goes to show, you shouldn't really do it."



Natasha Jones said it was her daughter, son-in-law and son who had been involved in the incident, but they were all fine.



The footage comes just days after footage emerged of a four-wheel drive falling off a barge heading to Fraser Island.



It is believed a group on their way to the island to celebrate New Year's Eve lost their bank cards, mobile phones, passports and other valuables when the rented vehicle rolled off the barge between Inskip Point and Fraser Island about 10am.

