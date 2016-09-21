Family fun at the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival

A DAY AT THE BEACH: Several of the new mascots introduced for this years' Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival.

DESPITE the wet weather expected to last through the week, the organisers of this year's Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival are hoping for a strong turnout to Saturday's event, rain or shine.

"We're hoping the weather will clear up somewhat for Saturday,” says festival organiser and Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce member Cameron Henderson.

Regardless of the weather, expect fun and activities for the whole family - a great choice for the middle of the school holidays.

"It's a great opportunity for everybody to come out and a have a day out at the bay,” Mr Henderson says.

"Entry is free and there's plenty of seafood, and entertainment for everybody.”

This year's festival boasts the return of the famous frozen mullet throwing contest, prawn eating competitions and live music.

For the younger patrons, kids' entertainment group the Kangagang will be on stage to provide a musical backdrop to the morning.

Expect to see the roving magician patrolling the grounds throughout the day.

Now entering the 16th year of the festival, making sure there's something new for festival-goers is a key goal for organisers.

"This year we've got the addition of our eight new mascots as well as the return of the skateboarding competition for the kids as well,” says Mr Henderson.

The mascot costumes were created locally and keeping in line with the theme of the festival, feature characters from the sea including prawns, octopuses and seahorses.

"It's continually evolved year after year.”

The festival has grown beyond a local event, now attracting seafood lovers and families from Brisbane and interstate.

"We now have people who are planning their holidays around the festival, which goes to show how popular it's become,” Mr Henderson adds.

The festival will be officially opened by Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and will feature a performances from local artist Linc Phelps, who'll be backed up by Sunshine Coast rockers The Vibe.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to browse stalls and win big with local raffles.

Up for grabs for the top prize is a Sea Jay boat worth $10,000, complete with 12 months free registration.