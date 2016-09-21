23°
News

Family fun at the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival

Jacob Carson | 21st Sep 2016 5:16 PM
A DAY AT THE BEACH: Several of the new mascots introduced for this years' Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival.
A DAY AT THE BEACH: Several of the new mascots introduced for this years' Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DESPITE the wet weather expected to last through the week, the organisers of this year's Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival are hoping for a strong turnout to Saturday's event, rain or shine.

"We're hoping the weather will clear up somewhat for Saturday,” says festival organiser and Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce member Cameron Henderson.

Regardless of the weather, expect fun and activities for the whole family - a great choice for the middle of the school holidays.

"It's a great opportunity for everybody to come out and a have a day out at the bay,” Mr Henderson says.

"Entry is free and there's plenty of seafood, and entertainment for everybody.”

This year's festival boasts the return of the famous frozen mullet throwing contest, prawn eating competitions and live music.

For the younger patrons, kids' entertainment group the Kangagang will be on stage to provide a musical backdrop to the morning.

Expect to see the roving magician patrolling the grounds throughout the day.

Now entering the 16th year of the festival, making sure there's something new for festival-goers is a key goal for organisers.

"This year we've got the addition of our eight new mascots as well as the return of the skateboarding competition for the kids as well,” says Mr Henderson.

The mascot costumes were created locally and keeping in line with the theme of the festival, feature characters from the sea including prawns, octopuses and seahorses.

"It's continually evolved year after year.”

The festival has grown beyond a local event, now attracting seafood lovers and families from Brisbane and interstate.

"We now have people who are planning their holidays around the festival, which goes to show how popular it's become,” Mr Henderson adds.

The festival will be officially opened by Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and will feature a performances from local artist Linc Phelps, who'll be backed up by Sunshine Coast rockers The Vibe.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to browse stalls and win big with local raffles.

Up for grabs for the top prize is a Sea Jay boat worth $10,000, complete with 12 months free registration.

Gympie Times

Topics:  family activities, school holiday, tin can bay, tin can bay seafood festival

Family fun at the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival

Family fun at the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival

DESPITE the wet weather expected to last through the week, the organisers of this year's Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival are hoping for a strong turnout.

CCTV footage reveals thieves stealing from electronics store

An electronics store in Maryborough has released CCTV footage of two people involved in the theft of a bluetooth speaker.

Two people have been caught on camera

Guiding gala day in Gympie

BIRTHDAY WISHES: Gympie Girl Guides leader Leonora Cox with the 90th birthday cake.

Gympie girl guides celebrate their 90th birthday in style.

Coles recalls product after allergy scare

Coles is recalling its curried pumpkin and corn burgers.

An undeclared allergen has been found in the product.

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Miva celebrates spring festival-style

WELCOME: Miva CWA's Spring Fair will be held at the branch room at Miva on Saturday, October 8.

Miva CWA Spring Fair

Latest deals and offers

Family fun at the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival

Family fun at the Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival

DESPITE the wet weather expected to last through the week, the organisers of this year's Tin Can Bay Seafood Festival are hoping for a strong turnout.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

Survivor's master manipulator gets out-maneuvered

Australian Survivor contestant Phoebe Timmins.

PHOEBE says she knew her days were numbered after playing a big game

Put your hearts out to win at Gympie film fest

GOOD FOR THE HEART: A peanut brittle heart submitted by Jeanette Wilson for the competition

HOW to win free passes to this years Heart of Gold Festival

Apocalyptica tour upon us

Apocalyptica are touring Australia. Photo Contributed

Apocalyptica will hit Brisbane next week

RURAL OUTLOOK

1 Edwards Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 1 2 $185,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Woolooga this property is well-presented and maintained. As you enter...

FIRST HOME? - LOOK AT ME!!!!

194 Dan Meurant Drive, Curra 4570

House 2 1 1 $242,000

This highset timber home is situated on a gently sloping 10,000m2 (2.5ac) elevated block with lovely views and high enough to catch the breezes. The home boasts 2...

BUILD WITH CONFIDENCE

6 Jaryd Place, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $107,000

One of the best blocks left in the Estate. High with great views. Fully serviced 657m2 allotment. Nice estate with quality homes. Quiet cul-de-sac position. Close...

START HORSING AROUND!

48 Wattle Avenue, Bells Bridge 4570

House 4 2 3 $398,000

Welcome to 48 Wattle Avenue Bells Bridge, the ideal budget horse property perfect for the whole family to enjoy! Set on approximately 6.27 Acres (2.54 Hectares)...

NEAT AND SWEET

9 Sorrel Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This immaculate brick family home has been so well maintained and sparkles like brand new. From the street this home offers an elevated position amongst other...

GREAT LOCATION AT GREAT VALUE!!

42 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This home is fully fenced and situated on an 860m2 corner block in a prime location on the Southside of town. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with en-suite, WIR and air...

HURRY ON THIS ONE !

1 Giles Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Welcome to 1 Giles Street Southside, low maintenance living at its best... Nestled in a one way street is this tidy open plan brick home consisting of three...

ITS TIME TO ENTER THE MARKET ... THIS PROPERTY IS PRICED TO SELL!

9 Norman Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated only minutes from Gympie's CBD is this well presented solid timber home perfect for the first home buyer wanting to enter into the market, or the...

ACREAGE LIVING IN TOWN

Lot 555 Barton Road, Victory Heights 4570

Residential Land A rare opportunity is available to enjoy a stress free country life ... AUCTION 24th...

A rare opportunity is available to enjoy a stress free country life style with city conveniences. The nearly 20 acre allotment is minutes to the Gympie CBD. It...

REFRESHED AND REJUVENATED!!

244 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

House 3 1 3 OFFERS OVER...

This solid high-set home is situated on 2.7 acres on the North side of Gympie. It has recently been renovated and features 3 good sized bedrooms (2 with...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.