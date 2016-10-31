Facebook activists 'negativity' has gone too far: letter

This letter is in response to a letter in Saturday's The Gympie Times entitled Send in the Clowns.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR SAYS BRAVO JON CHAPMAN

BRAVO Jon Chapman, on your letter "Send in the Clowns” (The Gympie Times, October 29).

Well articulated, brilliant response to exactly how I feel and no doubt the majority of residents.

I want to read positive articles about Gympie and surrounds.

The council has done a great job and it's obvious to see the changes with beautification of our area, the gardens and parks are a credit and more to come, roads being repaired, new footpaths, signage, aquatic centre etc, and hopefully the Rattler's return.

This week's Saturday edition was so full of interesting, positive happenings until "Page 12, Your Say”.

I buy the paper not to read "the same old letters week in week out”. My interest, like Jon's and obviously many others, in these letters is zero. Once I get these negative current topics on the council or any other subject I move on to the next letter looking for a positive topic.

Gympie is growing with great people moving in with great ideas, new businesses and prosperity.

I for one am happy with the council and Mayor whom I elected and entrust to make decisions, hard or not, on behalf of Gympie residents.

Let them do their jobs. It's hard enough to please everyone but this has gone too far.

I suggest the 800 unhappy residents should think more about the majority of Gympie residents on this topic and what they think, which is clearly obvious.

Great letter, Jon Chapman (the best this year).

Cheryl Artman,

Southside.