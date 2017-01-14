Extreme UV and more heat, warns BoM

DIVE IN: Mikayla Faundez and Ade Kola show how to avoid the heat at Rainbow Beach.

POSSIBLE showers later today are the only hope of early relief from extreme ultraviolet radiation and the apparently never- ending blast furnace conditions of the Gympie region's continuing heatwave.

UV levels were so extreme yesterday they prompted a warning from Cancer Council Queensland that it was not safe to be outdoors until late in the day.

The council recommends people avoid skin exposure to the sun when the UV Index is above three.

Yesterday's index is believed to have been in the region of 17.

And the maximum temperature was an extreme 37.2 degrees at 1.28pm, prompting further health warnings from Queensland Health and the Bureau of Meteorology.

And it is all expected to continue today, with temperatures in the high 30s, compared to a January average maximum of 31.2 degrees.

Even the ocean's moderating influence could not keep yesterday's Double Island Point high below 34.3 degrees at 12.41pm.

The bureau says the heat is being caused by a slow-moving surface trough, bringing hot air to much of the state.

Queensland Health executive director Mark Elcock said even the healthiest of us could be at risk of heat stroke if we do not drink enough water during the day.