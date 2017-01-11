Extreme mid-summer heatwave about to strike

SICK of the heat yet? It's about to get much worse, with the region's temperatures gearing up for extreme heatwave conditions this week.

The Bureau of Meteorology first declared a low-intensity heatwave in the Gympie region that began on Monday.

That warning increased to severe heatwave conditions for yesterday, and extreme heatwave conditions are expected to begin tomorrow.

Conditions will subside to a severe rating over the weekend, although Gympie's predicted maximum temperature for Saturday is a scorching 37 degrees.

The Bureau of Meteorology considers extreme heatwaves a risk to all who don't take precautions, even those who are healthy.

Extreme heatwaves also pose a risk to infrastructure, including power and transport.

Partial cloud cover tomorrow and Friday may provide sparse shade from the beating sun, but rainfall is unlikely until the end of the week.

A 60% chance of showers is predicted for Sunday and a 40% chance for Monday.

But that humidity will amp up the apparent temperature, so residents can expect to feel hotter than actual recorded temperatures suggest.

Expect warm winds late this evening, with an easterly breeze set to tend northerly later in the day.

Light winds throughout the rest of the week will fail to ease the heat.

The heatwave comes after the Bureau of Meteorology declared 2016 the fourth-hottest year on record.

Sea surface temperatures around Australia were also the warmest on record last year.