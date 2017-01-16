Extreme heatwave: No amount of sweat can save you

Melody Doss entered this photo, taken at Rainbow Beach, in The Gympie Times I Am Summer photo competition.

UPDATE: IT IS official - this isn't just an average Gympie summer any more.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said Gympie's average maximum temperature for January was 31.2 degrees - almost eight degrees cooler than the blasting temperatures expected this week.

"It's definitely above average... especially Wednesday onward,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The mercury would have to breach 42.4 degrees to break the Gympie record for January.

"There's quite a bit of humidity around,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

High humidity holds the heat during the night, so minimum temperatures provide little relief.

It also makes sweating ineffective for cooling the body.

That means 39 degrees this week could feel like 45 degrees or higher, Mr Fitzgerald said.

This week's light winds will also do little to cool the region.

EARLIER: JUST as it seemed last week's scorching heat was about to let up, another "extreme” heatwave is expected to fry the Gympie region.

Temperatures today and tomorrow in Gympie are expected to reach 34 degrees, marking the beginning of "severe” heatwave conditions, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

But that will be a reprieve compared with what's to come.

Extreme heatwave conditions begin on Wednesday, when the mercury will leap to 38 degrees, and are expected to last through to the weekend.

Temperatures on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are tipped to reach 39, 38 and 39 degrees respectively, before finally easing to 30 degrees on Sunday.

The humidity is likely to drive apparent temperatures far higher,

BOM forecaster Adam Woods said residents could expect "a repeat” of last week's hot and sticky conditions.

"That hot air from the north west is being drawn down into the south east,” Mr Woods said.

Despite the sweltering temperatures, the region can expect patchy showers throughout the week.