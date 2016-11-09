Extensive plans for the centre of town show new look for Gympie

COUNCIL plans for Smithfield St only form part of larger plan for the refurbishment and redevelopment of key business areas throughout Gympie.

Large parts of Mary St and Nelson Reserve have also been slated for major renovations as part of the Gympie Town Centre Revitalisation Strategy.

The strategy, originally conceived between 2013-14, highlighted a number of priority projects and opportunities for development.

Under the proposed plans for Mary St, there would be a greater emphasis on outdoor dining and shade from newly planted trees, continuing a trend seen in the Smithfield St project.

Other features include new pedestrian crossings, the undergrounding of power lines criss-crossing above Mary St and a more consistent look for the footpaths running on both sides of the street.

Elsewhere, there are extensive and ambitious plans for both Memorial Park and Nelson Reserve.

A master plan for the project, approved by council early last year, will bring the addition of a large transit centre to the area encompassing Jaycee Way, River Rd and Monkland St.

The new facilities are intended to be a focal point for the local bus point, as well as providing much-needed parking for RVs and other longer vehicles.

The master plans have also provided a new vision for a pedestrian plaza in Mary St adjacent to Memorial Lane.

Although not yet confirmed or approved, the project would represent a significant change in the look and feel of Mary St if it were to go ahead.

Changes to Nelson Reserve would also make use of the space no longer taken up by the Memorial Pool due to the opening of Gympie's new multi-million dollar Aquatic Recreation Centre.

Public amenities including barbecue areas and playgrounds are also planned for the space.