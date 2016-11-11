Explosions as fire breaks out in Kilkivan substation

The substation on the corner of the Wide Bay Hwy and Rossmore Rd caught fire yesterday.

RESIDENTS heard explosions as a fire broke out yesterday at a Kilkivan electrical substation.

Resident Yvonne Knight lives across the corner from the substation on the Wide Bay Hwy and Rossmore Rd, and heard explosions as the fire started.

She said there were "two loud explosions" at about 4.45pm, before "flames billowed out" of the station.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said four firefighter crews were at the scene last night, but could not take action against the electrical fire.

Fire crews monitored the fire at the station overnight. Contributed

Firefighters remained on the scene overnight, monitoring the blaze to ensure it was contained to the station.

Ergon Energy spokesman Rod Rehbein said crews had no choice but to disconnect the line and wait for the fire to die down.

He said according to his latest information, the fire was still puttering away this morning.

The fire only affected one of the substation's lines, so no customers or other substations lost power supply.

Fire crews had a busy night as they fought to contain another blaze at Curra.