EXCLUSIVE: See the new Aquatic Centre come together

SKY HIGHT: Gympie's new Aquatic Recreation Centre is well under way.

Exclusive new aerial footage of the Gympie Aquatic Centre: The Gympie Times took to the skies to get a never-before-seen view of the new Gympie Aquatic and Recreation Centre, slated for opening in February 2017

NEW aerial footage has provided a never-before-seen view of Gympie's Aquatic Recreation Centre (ARC).

Showing the wide range of facilities that will be offered in the park, the most notable recent addition to the site has been the installation of two water slides.

Council confirmed the actual structures for the slides are in place, with tubing currently being installed.

The project, costing an estimated $22.5 million, represents a significant investment for the Gympie area, expected to draw new visitors and provide up to 50 new local jobs.

In addition to the water slides, the ARC will include a 50 metre outdoor pool, 25 metre indoor heated pool and a water play area.

The centre itself is slowly taking shape, with final fit outs being installed in at least one building - expected to house a leisure pool, first aid centre and office space.

The ARC is expected to be opened in February 2017, in time to catch the end of a scorching Queensland summer.