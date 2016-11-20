30°
Excitement at winning

Donna Jones | 20th Nov 2016 9:00 AM
EXCITED: Jacqueline Soden, Andrew McCarthy and Helen Warburton with Cr Bob Leitch after the announcement.
EXCITED: Jacqueline Soden, Andrew McCarthy and Helen Warburton with Cr Bob Leitch after the announcement. Renee Albrecht

THE enthusiasm of the team at Rainbow Beach Horse Rides could not be contained when they were announced winners on November 10.

Gaining the top prize of the Tourism section of the 2016 Bendigo Bank Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards obviously meant a great deal to all involved when, immediately after the announcement, Jacqueline Soden and Helen Warburton raced up the red carpet to join Andrew McCarthy on stage to accept the award.

"I'm so proud of our team,” Jacqueline said afterwards.

Andrew McCarthy grew up in Goomboorian, riding a horse to school and mustering cattle once classes and chores were finished.

He started Rainbow Beach Horse Rides (RBHR) three years ago.

Since then Andrew and his team has shown off the beauty of our rural landscapes and coastal magnificence to more than 4000 visitors.

Every tour and ride is offered within the Gympie region.

Based at the McCarthy's Goomboorian property, RBHR this year added four new experiences to their repertoire, including full moon rides, mustering and "glamping” or sleeping in swags under the stars.

"Rainbow Beach is gaining international attention and an enviable reputation. We hope that RBHR has played a small role in this by offering unique beach-based horse rides plus an array of other experiences that capture the essence of the area,” Andrew said.

THE enthusiasm of the team at Rainbow Beach Horse Rides could not be contained when they were announced winners at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Awards.

