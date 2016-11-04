'Excessive discipline' left toddler bruised

A GYMPIE mother, whose three-year-old daughter had bruising from "excessive discipline” was placed on two years probation in Gympie District Court this week.

The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to take reasonable precautions to prevent danger to a child actually causing bodily harm.

No conviction was recorded against her.

The court heard the mother of two, who was in a de facto relationship at the time, not only took steps to protect her partner after he had used "excessive discipline” on the toddler, but had also engaged in such actions herself over a period between July and August last year.

The court was also told the woman failed to prevent the child from receiving recurring injuries, and also failed to seek medical treatment for her.

Her partner was sentenced in Maroochydore court in July, and during sentencing Judge S.C. Long said the extent of the child's injuries had been so severe the sentencing judge had "made comment on the extent and degree of bruising”.

Defence counsel Harry Fong told the court the woman's first child was born when she was 17 years old, with a second child born a few years later, and the woman found herself "a single mother looking after two children”.

Mr Fong told the court the woman suffered from depression which she was seeking treatment for, and accepted she could have done better as a mother.

In delivering the sentence Judge S.C. Long noted the woman had no previous convictions or prior history, and told her there was "some significance in that you have accepted your wrong doing”.