Excellent start to tertiary studies for Gympie High students

GREAT START: 2016 Gympie State High graduates Jamie-Lee Griffiths (left) and Alex Lobegeier (below) start their tertiary studies this year at the top of the state after being awarded prestigious QUT scholarships.

AS THE 2017 school year gets underway, the Gympie State High school community is celebrating the outstanding achievements of the 2016 Year 12 cohort, highlighted by two students achieving prestigious Queensland University of Technology Vice-Chancellor's Scholarships.

The results from 2016 saw 100% of OP eligible students receive offers to their preferred tertiary course with more than 95% attaining their first preference.

Alex Lobegeier

Principal Anthony Lanskey said this was not surprising with the students scoring the best OP 1-15 percentage for 10 years with an amazing 93%.

"There were three students on OP2 with two students attaining an OP1 equivalent,” he said.

Mr Lanskey said there were exciting times are ahead for the entire cohort but two would start their tertiary studies at the top of the state after being awarded the QUT scholarships.

"Talented performer Jamie-Lee Griffiths was successful with an Elite Performing Arts Scholarship and brilliant all-rounder Alex Lobegeier received the Chancellor's Academic Scholarship,” he said.

"The scholarship program brings together high-achieving students with mentors to challenge students to realise their full potential.

Principal Anthony Lanskey. Renee Albrecht

"Alex and Jamie-Lee will have access to leadership and development opportunities throughout their tertiary studies.

"Our 2016 results are outstanding across the board and the school community is over the moon with these great results.

"I congratulate the students, their parents and our dedicated staff for the work they have done not only last year but throughout the high school years of this wonderful group of young men and women.”