Everyone seems angry

I DON'T recall a time in my life when I've seen so many angry people. Of course, my parents were of the generation at the tail end of the last time anger spilt into global conflict.

Similarly, we are again seeing the rise of populists on a groundswell of support from the disaffected and disillusioned. They rise partly with the use of an avalanche of promises which history shows they could never ultimately keep and the cunning targetting of select groups within society to heap all the blame on. These populists rise too because the established order of things have failed to read the mood of significant sections of society and act positively to change.

The US Presidential campaign showed both the major parties struggling to come to grips with voter sentiment.

Both parties fielded candidates who were far from exemplifying the best of character. It now seems ironic that as Trump was saying he might not accept the result had he lost, the exact behaviour is now displayed by defeated Democrat supporters.

The US seems to have become a more fractured place as a result of this election. I recall with a chill seeing some of the Trump rallies which looked all too disturbingly similar to those old news reels from late 1930s Germany.

I just hope the new Trump administration spends as much time now bringing its peoples together as it did in driving wedges between ages, genders, races etc. etc. etc.

The amount of rhetoric that was used in the campaign to blame this group or that group obviously had an eagerly receptive audience in some parts of that country. Now that the election has been run and won, it will be interesting to see how the most ardent Trumpists will react now that Donald starts to find out about the realities of governing.

It is so easy to promise the world before you are actually in the position of having to deliver it. It will be interesting to see the reaction of the most ardent Trumpists now that all the talk of jailing "Evil Hillary” has softened and the talk of that beautiful wall will actually become a fence in parts. And after having built so much of his platform on promising to deport millions of criminal Latino illegals, even that rhetoric has softened.

It is so easy to string together a string of catchy slogans to please the hungry masses but it becomes another thing entirely to actually deliver. Donald Trump may yet find that the pragmatic approach is the best way forward. He might well find the Republican- controlled Congress the thing that stymies him the most.