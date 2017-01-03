Everyday danger for our motorcyclists

EYES ON THE ROAD: Long-distance motorcycle rider Craig Buchan knows the dangers of travelling on two wheels. He's seen them first-hand.

TO put it bluntly, 2016 was a horrific year for motorcyclists on Gympie region roads.

With a number of serious crashes, dangerous near misses and the tragic loss of three lives during the year, motorists have to be more vigilant than ever.

Nobody knows the risks more than local long-distance rider Craig Buchan, who has spent nearly three decades travelling thousands of kilometres up and down Australian roads.

"You can't pin a motorcycle crash on any one particular cause, it's a combination,” he says.

"It's the fault of the rider and their experience, or it could be the driver of the other vehicle that hits them, or it could be any number of environmental factors.”

It's the risk every rider takes when they head out on two wheels, but having seen the very worst the roads have to offer, Craig says the condition of Queensland roads needed a lot of work.

"From my experience, the major highways are actually looking pretty good - far safer than they ever used to be,” he says.

"The problem is that riders don't tend to take the highways, they favour the quieter country roads and that's where they can run into trouble.”

Be it tarmac turning suddenly to dirt and gravel or livestock wandering haphazardly into the path of a motorcyclist, there are any number of things that can go wrong.

Mr Buchan knows this from first-hand experience after slamming into a car making a dangerous U-turn after he'd just started riding.

"He didn't even look, I thought he was turning out into the lane so I moved out of his way and he just slammed into me,” he says.

It cost him four weeks in a hospital bed and 10 months off the roads, and he still bears the scars today, physically and mentally.

"It changes your perspective and sobers you up, but it never made me want to stop riding,” Mr Buchan adds.

Now gearing up for another ride down to New South Wales in a few weeks time, he'll be keeping an eye out for some "treacherous sections” on the roads.

"End of the day, a lot of keeping safe comes down to common sense and knowing your limitations as a rider when you're out on the roads.”