'Every time I think of this stupid father I feel sick'

5th Feb 2017 7:47 PM
Baby Paige
Baby Paige Contributed

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I WAS shocked to read the front page of Sarah Mooney giving her side of losing her baby at four weeks old.

No father is worth anything for taking his own little girl's life at four weeks old.

Baby Paige
Baby Paige Contributed

He knew he did the wrong thing by stopping his partner going to the hospital yet he felt no shame of his behaviour towards his baby or partner.

I do know sometimes in a domestic violence situation and you can get out but she had plenty of chances to tell someone, and why were the two other children and her mother being protected yet no one cared anything about this poor little baby?

Baby Paige and an older sibling.
Baby Paige and an older sibling. Contributed

Further more, why didn't the grandmother say something to anyone?

I'm glad he is in jail but it won't bring back this little baby.

Every time I think of this stupid father I feel sick in the stomach, all he got was nine years.

Where will this violence end for children and mothers?

MARY HUSKISSON,

GYMPIE.

Gympie Times

Topics:  baby death child abuse court crime paige







