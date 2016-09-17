28°
Events will help raise awareness of issues

Donna Jones | 17th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
INSPIRING: Shona Muckert will be the guest speaker at a Lunch and Listen on December 2.
INSPIRING: Shona Muckert will be the guest speaker at a Lunch and Listen on December 2.

FOR people living with disabilities, every day presents new challenges to be met and overcome.

As part of Disability Action Week and the International Day of People with Disability in December, members of the Gympie community have organised different events to showcase the successes and highlight the achievements of local people living with a disability.

The Entrepreneurs of the Future workshop applications close on Friday, September 23.

Places are strictly limited to 10 for this seminar designed to give people living with a disability the skills needed to start their own business.

The workshop sessions will run from October 4 to November 8, are free to the successful applicants and will provide business mentoring and support.

In November, a project, Imagine the Possibilities, will take place wherein young people living with disabilities and still at school can get the chance to work with Matt Golinski and learn how to gain a career in the food industry.

Participants will also get a chance to meet with producers to gain an understanding of where food comes from.

This free activity will be held on Wednesday, November 16 from 10am-1pm and all are welcome.

A Lunch and Listen is planned for December 2 at Twigs Restaurant at the TAFE Qld East Coast Gympie campus.

Special guest speaker will be Shona Muckert, a working sole parent, adventurer, motivational speaker and winner of five gold medals at the 2016 World Outrigging Sprint Championships, and a double-amputee.

The cost will be $15.30 and will commemorate the International Day of People with a Disability.

For bookings head to trybooking.com/228813.　　

For more information on any of these activities, contact Fiona Neagle on 0458335271.

And coming soon, The Gympie Times will team up with Jobmatch Employment to help provide job opportunities for people living with a disability.

Get Tuesday's Gympie Times for more information.

