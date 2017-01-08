Eurotrip thrill for Gympie's 12-year-old soccer star

FOOTBALL: While most 12-year-olds are busy preparing for school and enjoying the last weeks of their holiday, Gympie football star Dylan Corbet is rubbing shoulders with the world's best players.

Corbet recently returned from the United Kingdom where he was one of only a few hand-picked Australian players to take part in elite training academies across football's heartland.

Stints at Manchester, Wolverhampton, West Ham and London have instilled a renewed motivation in the talented St Patrick's college student.

Corbet told The Gympie Times he was blown away by the quality of not only the European players but also the training facilities.

"I want to make it big.”

"I want to get better (at football),” he said.

The selection process for the European tour was gruelling, the young gun did not get the final call-up until after several rounds of high intensity coaching clinics.

Overseas, he had access to some of the world's best coaches and the opportunity to watch and learn from the world's elite players.

Starting at 7.30am every day and not finishing until midnight some nights, Corbet was able to experience some of the challenges faced by professional players as well as gain an appreciation of the work needed to get to the top.

Now back in Gympie, he will suit up for Noosa in the 2017 Sunshine Coast competition and said his focus was on improving as much as he could at a junior level.

"I just want to play well in the Sunshine Coast league and try to make the NPL (National Premier League) next year.”