'Epic night' fundraiser for Scott Hoare

SUPPORT: Former Gympie resident Scott Hoare, here with fiance Angie Minukos, was paralysed in a tragic accident in December.

SEEING their mate left paralysed in a tragic accident, Scott Hoare's friends are organising an "epic” night fundraising at Club 88 to help.

Event organiser Ben Post said the club "has generously offered the use of their premises as well as donating not only part of the entry cost, but a portion from every drink sold on the night”.

Items donated by Gympie businesses will also be raffled on the night, and Mr Post said anyone wishing to make further donations was welcome to contribute. The night kicks off at 6pm on Friday, February 3.

A former Gympie resident, Mr Hoare was injured when he hit his head on a sandbar while diving into the surf at Coogee Beach last month. So far, more than $50,000 has been raised in support.

For those wishing to help but unable to attend the night, donations can be made at generosity.com, through #liftwithscott, Help a coach move again.

Scott's progress can also be followed on his Facebook blog, Lift with Scott.