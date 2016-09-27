Engeman says councillors must be brought to account

A photo of Graham Engeman taken during his unsuccessful tilt at election to the Gympie Regional Council this year.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM UNSUCCESSFUL ELECTION CANDIDATE GRAHAM ENGEMAN

STOP THE UNREST

I HAVE watched the commentary about the Economic Development Levy (ie $65 Rattler Levy), the $5.5 million overspend on the Aquatic Centre, the rumoured $3 million buyout of the failing golf course, the many costly reports by outside consultants into everything and of course, the intriguing sudden resignation of another director, Bob Fredman.

During the last election campaign Mayor Mick Curran promised "open and accountable” governance as did all candidates, and Mayor Curran stated at a Civic Centre forum that he makes the decisions in council and he directs the CEO.

So the responsibility for any council concerns are the Mayor's.

During the last election campaign, The Gympie Times was very silent and soft on many of the local issues that so concerned electors that almost a new council was elected.

The Gympie Times even sent their chief investigative reporter, Arthur Gorrie, on holiday during that major event. Now, with no election for over three more years, The Gympie Times is also starting to question council decisions and operations.

Councillors and staff are open to criticism and must be held to account if they fail to communicate their decisions and operations effectively.

If the elected councillors fail to read the electorate concerns correctly they deserve to be brought to account sooner than later.

We were promised open and accountable governance and a region in which to live, work and play.

Residents want stability, affordability, job growth, security and leadership they can trust and communicate with.

If this needs an inquiry to stop the public unrest then the Mayor and councillors should call for an independent assessment of the council.

Give us leadership please and put a stop to this continuing unrest.

Graham Engeman,

Gympie.

Editor's Note: The Gympie Times strives diligently to report the truth. There is no agenda except to produce a fair, accurate, engaging and informative newspaper and website. Our reporters are entitled to take their holidays when they want but senior reporter Arthur Gorrie was back at work two weeks before the March 22 election, during which time the GT dedicated a minimum 2-3 pages every day to the Gympie council election.

LETTER WRITER SICK OF 'SAME OLD' WHINGERS

I AM sick of reading and hearing all the so called experts knocking our councillors. It was only some six months ago all these same people were calling for new blood to be elected and they received their wishes, but still not happy.

I cannot speak for all councillors but I have had dealings with one councillor, Mal Gear. I phoned him regarding a matter with property I own in his Division 3.

He was so prompt and courteous and the matter was solved ASAP. I have spoken to others who have had similar dealings with Cr Gear.

They too were very happy with his representation.

I can imagine just being newly elected into the job, there would be a lot to learn and know. As well as receiving lots of phone calls and text messages to answer and that would be the same for all councillors.

I would ask any others who have had satisfactory dealings with their councillors to put pen to paper.

It would be nice to see some new letter writers, other than the same old whingers.

Jeff Mason,

Monkland.