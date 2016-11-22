End of an era at Billy's hotel

MOVING ON: Billy Mitchell with Lesley Mitchell after the sale of Billy's in Mary St was finalised last week.

AN ICON which has hosted some of Australia's top music acts, Billy's hotel, is set to move into a new era after a change of ownership.

Owner of the hotel for 10 years, Lesley Mitchell said running it had been a fantastic experience.

"It's been a great ride,” Mrs Mitchell said.

"I've met some amazing people, I've had a lot of really great people work here... there's a lot of good memories and good times,” she said. "It's been very character building.”

Mrs Mitchell said she had no immediate plans for what came next, but she was not going to stay idle forever.

"I've probably got a few things in there... at the moment I'm going to chill out,” she said.

Billy's new owner was moving up from Sydney, Mrs Mitchell said, and she was looking forward to what he was going to bring to Gympie with him.

"He's going to arrive, he's going to assess the situation and he's going to do what he thinks,” she said. "He's very nice, he loved the feel of the place. I wish him well, and it's been good for my family.”

The hotel had been a family business for years, with sons Billy and Brad working there before moving on to their own careers.

"No one wants to inherit the pub,” Mrs Mitchell laughed.

With so many memories wrapped up in Billy's, Mrs Mitchell said she was grateful for all the support shown to her and her family over the years.

"I would like to thank The Gympie Times for all the stories over the years and the support, I'd like to thank the general public of Gympie, the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she laughed.

"A pub's a melting pot, and a good pub is a mixture of all people who get along well.

"It's a pretty famous pub... we've had a lot of major acts here, we've had the Black Sorrows three times, we've had Mental As Anything... Daryl Braithwaite, Ian Moss, you name them, we've had them here over the years.”