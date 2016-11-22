29°
Business

End of an era at Billy's hotel

scott kovacevic
| 22nd Nov 2016 6:00 AM
MOVING ON: Billy Mitchell with Lesley Mitchell after the sale of Billy's in Mary St was finalised last week.
MOVING ON: Billy Mitchell with Lesley Mitchell after the sale of Billy's in Mary St was finalised last week. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN ICON which has hosted some of Australia's top music acts, Billy's hotel, is set to move into a new era after a change of ownership.

Owner of the hotel for 10 years, Lesley Mitchell said running it had been a fantastic experience.

"It's been a great ride,” Mrs Mitchell said.

"I've met some amazing people, I've had a lot of really great people work here... there's a lot of good memories and good times,” she said. "It's been very character building.”

Mrs Mitchell said she had no immediate plans for what came next, but she was not going to stay idle forever.

"I've probably got a few things in there... at the moment I'm going to chill out,” she said.

Billy's new owner was moving up from Sydney, Mrs Mitchell said, and she was looking forward to what he was going to bring to Gympie with him.

"He's going to arrive, he's going to assess the situation and he's going to do what he thinks,” she said. "He's very nice, he loved the feel of the place. I wish him well, and it's been good for my family.”

The hotel had been a family business for years, with sons Billy and Brad working there before moving on to their own careers.

"No one wants to inherit the pub,” Mrs Mitchell laughed.

With so many memories wrapped up in Billy's, Mrs Mitchell said she was grateful for all the support shown to her and her family over the years.

"I would like to thank The Gympie Times for all the stories over the years and the support, I'd like to thank the general public of Gympie, the good, the bad, and the ugly,” she laughed.

"A pub's a melting pot, and a good pub is a mixture of all people who get along well.

"It's a pretty famous pub... we've had a lot of major acts here, we've had the Black Sorrows three times, we've had Mental As Anything... Daryl Braithwaite, Ian Moss, you name them, we've had them here over the years.”

Gympie Times
Send your letters to Santa now in time for Christmas

Send your letters to Santa now in time for Christmas

GYMPIE Post Office has an express line to Santa's Workshop in the North Pole and time is running out to get your letter to Santa.

Police officer "flat on his back" at Bruce Hwy crash

CRASH: A motor scooter rider was badly hurt when he crashed while avoiding an apparently driverless vehicle in Mellor St yesterday.

Emergency crews race to third motorcycle crash in one afternoon

Watch for riders as we drive

Arthur Gorrie

High impact motorcycle crash third in one afternoon

Being an actor a precursor to being internet entrepreneur

Adam Madill with Runner-up 2016 Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the year Tony Kishawi.

What's On Gympie guru honoured with runners-up prize.

Local Partners

How stores will give autistic kids a chance at Christmas

The new program will allow children living with autism to shop in peace.

Students and Landcare band together on project

CONSERVING: Widgee students, teachers and Gympie Landcare members at Webb Park on Wednesday.

All the latest news from Widgee and district

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

The mystery of the missing scarecrow

SCAREY STUFF: Winner of the Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival artistic category - Pottering Around.

Scarecrow Fest entry so popular someone's believed to have nicked it

Who's on duty at Gympie Meals on Wheels

Are you on the roster for Gympie Meals on Wheels this coming week?

Meals on Wheels roster

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

Shiny, happy people at Mullum Music Festival

WE live in a cynical, cynical world and yet every now and again something comes along to remind you we live in happy land.

Isaiah Firebrace wins The X Factor 2016

The X Factor Australia winner Isaiah Firebrace.

MOAMA teen takes out title on his 17th birthday.

Kylie Jenner's racy birthday message for Tyga

Kylie Jenner celebrated Tyga's birthday with a racy picture

The game too rude for Australians

They won't bother trying to get permission to sell it here

Ashton Kutcher's Airbnb home

Kutcher lived in an Airbnb following the end of his marriage to Demi

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Steven Tyler to receive Humanitarian Award

Aerosmith singer will be honoured for raising awareness of abuse

PRIME COUNTRY 86.35HA

Lot 64 Kilkivan Tansey Rd, Tansey 4601

Rural 0 0 $369,000

This block of land is 86.35ha (approximately 213.37 acres) of open undulating country. Prime cattle and horse country with plenty of water available from dams and...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $335,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

HOT..!!! INVESTMENT PROPERTY

18 Cutty Sark Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 4 $299,000

This enticing low set brick property is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Cooloola Cove. An L shaped lounge is your entry point to this amazing...

BARGAIN BUY!

21 James Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Gently sloping 9672m2 block with excellent house sites. The block is 85% ... $67,000

Gently sloping 9672m2 block with excellent house sites. The block is 85% cleared and has services running past the block. Situated in the Glenwood area it is only...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

22 Dennis Little Drive, Gympie 4570

Commercial 9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little ... Auction

9,500m2 of industrial land with assorted buildings. Two road frontage (Dennis Little Drive and Rafter Road) located in a well established industrial area with...

Over 2 Acres with Views

Glenwood 4570

2 1 3 MID TO HI...

* 2.2 acres, gently sloping block, mainly cleared, views * 3 bay colorbond shed, 4 water tanks, fruit trees * Besser block home, colorbond roof, front and rear...

A WELL LOOKED AFTER HOME!!

124 Ian Dve, Curra 4570

House 3 1 2 $279,000

If space is what you need then look no further! Situated on 10000m2 is this neat and tidy sturdy home. Featuring 3 carpeted bedrooms all with built-ins and...

FISHING? BOATING? HIKING? CATTLE? IT&#39;S ALL HERE!!

218 Little Bella Creek Rd, Bella Creek 4570

4 2 10 Offers Over...

For the person who is looking for all the comforts of modern living in a quiet and peaceful location that offers the best in lifestyle and a choice of outdoor...

SPACIOUS IMPRESSIVE HOME!!

12 Ridgeview Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Whether you are looking for value, quality or size, this massive home has everything you could wish for plus so much more With its unique floor plan and layout...

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!