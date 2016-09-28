End of an era as Winston House is 'decommissioned'

HISTORIC memorabilia and artefacts from decommissioned Gympie nursing home Winston House were presented to the Gympie Uniting Church this week at a special service.

Winston House announced it would close its Channon St aged care facility late last year after providing a service to Gympie's aged and incapacitated for more than half a century.

Gympie's historic Winston House will close its doors

A painting of The Last Supper, historic photographs, as well as a plaque listing the names of the original Winston House board members will now be placed in safe keeping at the Gympie Uniting Church.

Blue Care's Director of Mission Reverend Heather Allison said the decommissioning service which was attended by about 40 people, recognised and reflected on the important role Winston House had played in the Gympie community.

Vince Forman (Blue Care), Michelle Mahaffey (Blue Care), and Colin Delisser (Blue Care).

"Winston House provided residential aged care to the local Gympie community for 52 years, and we were delighted to have many past staff, residents and families, and members of the Uniting Church community attend the service,” Rev Allison said.

"It was lovely to be able to share reminiscences of Winston House, and to pass on some of its treasured heritage to the Gympie Uniting Church, which will safeguard it for future generations to both enjoy and learn about the history of the region.”

Blue Care has been serving the Gympie community for more than 50 years, and still does through its Blue Care Grevillea Gardens Aged Care Facility and Community Care services.