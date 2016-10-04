End in sight for Southside's Groundwater Rd upgrade

NEARING COMPLETION: The works in progress on Groundwater Rd.

WORKS on Groundwater Rd at Southside in a bid to make the stretch safer and more convenient for locals are expected to finish this month.

The works cover the 200m stretch between Power Rd and the Sorenson Rd roundabout.

The upgrade includes bitumen resurfacing over the whole stretch of road, widening the road, kerb and channel installation, concrete path installation, earthworks and altering the existing property access.

Concrete has already been laid for the path, and bitumen sealing work should start late this week.

The northbound lane of the road is still accessible, but the southbound lane has been closed since works started.

A detour is in place along the Mary Valley Hwy.

The council expects both lanes to be open from October 10.

Works off the road will continue until about October 21.