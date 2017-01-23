30°
News

Employers: Are you ready for the backpacker tax?

23rd Jan 2017 1:13 PM
FARM WORK: Backpacker wages are now taxed at 15%, and employers have been asked to register with the ATO to ensure a smooth transition.
FARM WORK: Backpacker wages are now taxed at 15%, and employers have been asked to register with the ATO to ensure a smooth transition. Max Fleet BUN290813RUR1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU are employing backpackers, there's one thing you need to do by January 31.

The backpacker tax of 15 per cent kicked in on January 1, and applies from the first dollar earned to any workers with 417 and 462 visas.　

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) is pushing anyone who currently employs a backpacker to register by the deadline at the end of January on ato.gov.au, so they can apply the new 15 per cent tax rate.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Gleeson said that employers of working holiday makers must register with the ATO and check their worker has the right visa before withholding at the new rate.

"Anyone currently employing someone on a 417 or 462 visa needs to register with the ATO by 31 January 2017 to use the new rate,” Mr Gleeson said.

"If you aren't currently employing backpackers but will later in the year, you do not need to register by the deadline.

"You just need to register when you employ them.”

"A registered employer should withhold at a rate of 15 per cent for the first $37,000 paid to a working holiday maker. An unregistered employer still has a withholding obligation but at standard foreign resident rates,” Mr Gleeson said.

Mr Gleeson said that registering allows the ATO to identify employers who can withhold tax at the concessional rate for backpackers.

"Knowing which employers have registered and are doing the right thing ensures we can focus our activities on working with employers of backpackers who are not withholding at the correct rate,” he said.

He said the registration process was straightforward and would take about five minutes.

"We have already had about 8,350 registrations,” Mr Gleeson said.

"We are seeing a steady stream of about 400 employers registering a day.

"It's better to register sooner rather than later, so don't put it off.”

Mr Gleeson said employers should also check their worker has the right visa.

A worker's visa status can be checked using Visa Entitlement Verification Online (VEVO) service on the Department of Immigration and Border Protection website.

Backpackers can also easily access this information and make it available to their employer.

"The ATO is committed to educating employers and visa holders to ensure they meet their obligations under the backpacker tax rules,” Mr Gleeson said.

To find up-to-date information for employers and backpackers, visit ato.gov.au and search 'backpacker tax'.

Gympie Times

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Employers: Are you ready for the backpacker tax?

Employers: Are you ready for the backpacker tax?

IF YOU are employing backpackers, there's one thing you need to do by January 31.

CLOSED: Massive clothing chain shuts down for good

Sixty-eight stores employing 560 people will close by January 31

Threat to own father: 'I'll cut you into little pieces'

File shot of man with knife for court story. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

'There'll be blood everywhere'

Invisible threat adds burn to heatwave

You can't feel it or see it but UV radiation is what's causing sunburn and it's at extreme levels.

UV radiation more than five times safe limit during heatwave

Local Partners

Back-to-school price story strikes a nerve

MUM of four Cindy Bogan wasn't expecting her Facebook post about the high cost of school stationery to reach such a big audience.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Loads for all ages to see and do at the Gallery

HOLIDAY FUN: Finn, Zach and Baxter Coglan get stuck into some sculpture at a Gympie Regional Gallery Holiday Fun workshop during the holidays.

Gympie Regional Gallery has something for everyone

Six months of fun planned for G150 celebrations

STAR POWER: Shannon Noll will perform next week at the official G150 launch and free concert.

Here's the first six months of Gympie's year long party

Garage sales: Where to find a bargain this weekend

Some vintage clothes on sale at 39 Robeck Road, Gatton for the 2016 Garage Sale Trail.

Check out our guide of weekend garage sales

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson celebrated his son's first birthday

Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth celebrated their son Freddie's first birthday with a small party over the weekend.

Kylie Minogue will take husband's name

Kylie Minogue will take her fiancé Joshua Sasse's surname

Nicole reveals her biggest parenting challenges

Actress Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman says her kids are ‘deeply attuned' to her moods.

Suicide Squad director reveals his regrets about the film

Margot Robbie in a scene from the movie Suicide Squad.

DIRECTOR of superhero flick on what he’d change about ‘flawed’ film.

Meet the new Marco on MasterChef Australia: Yotam Ottolenghi

Israeli-born, London-based chef Yotam Ottolenghi will be a guest chef for a week on the 2017 season of MasterChef Australia.

AFTER Marco’s defection to Seven, MasterChef signs a true food hero.

Big Bang spin-off to be about kid Sheldon

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

Actor Jim Parsons has dished on an upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off

How Adam Brand’s Nashville dream fell apart

Country music singer Adam Brand talks about how heartbreak stopped him chasing his Nashville dream.

SINGER reveals how heartbreak stopped him from chasing his dream.

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

WALK-IN WALK-OUT!!

38 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 8 $269,000

Self sustainable lifestyle with solar system, dam and 2 bores. * Low set Qlder style home with wide verandahs front, back and side * Unlimited water creates a...

Exceptional Value - Exceptional Buying

22 Callistemon Cres, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor ... ALL OFFERS...

This is the time to snap up a great bargain .!! Vendor committed elsewhere .....Motivated vendor wants this block sold NOW !! and will consider offers. Well this...

BRANXTON HOUSE - A RARE GEM

120 Diamondfield Road, Amamoor 4570

House 4 2 10 $1,280,000

This unique home demands attention on the idyllic 15 acres just a short drive from the lovely hinterland township of Amamoor just 30 minutes' drive to the world...

STONEYCROP COTTAGE

53 Scott Thomas Drive, Sexton 4570

2 1 1 $265,000

Stoneycrop Cottage is a delightful 7 acres situated fifteen minutes from Gympie at Sexton. The undulating fully fenced acreage has a good dam and stable that would...

RURAL LIVING

202 Oakview Road, Oakview 4600

House 4 1 3 $155,000

Imagine living in the country without the hassle of maintaining acreage! Well here is your opportunity now! This exceptional 2 storey home is extremely well...

Great Location and Price

2/29 Rumbalara Avenue, Rainbow Beach 4581

Unit 3 2 1 $259,000

This is a wonderful opportunity to purchase your own apartment at gorgeous Rainbow Beach for well below $300,000. Easy maintenance, block construction so great...

DOESN&#39;T GET ANY BETTER THAN THIS!!!!

113 Bridge Creek Rd, Greens Creek 4570

Rural 4 2 6 $659,000

andbull; Almost 8 acres of fertile warm country in good rainfall area andbull; Beautiful light and airy brick home with spacious interiors andbull; Outstanding...

KIA ORA COUNTRY

Kia Ora 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000

10 Acres of beautiful red soil with an excellent bore plumbed to the house tank. A 3 bedroom old Queenslander set right at the back of the block surrounded by...

THIS BLOCK OF LAND IS TRULY A GEM!!

Lot 119 Trotter Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Comprising of 5,050m2 this partly flat block is mostly cleared and has ... $85,000

Comprising of 5,050m2 this partly flat block is mostly cleared and has plenty of space. Build your new home and cuts costs because the house pad is already cut and...

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Gympie has a new youthful edge as families flee 'overpriced' Sunshine Coast and Noosa regions

OUR FUTURE: BethAnn, Janae, Matthias and Jason Kauffman from new Mary St business Mamma Dee's Kitchen are part of the wave of young settlers moving to Gympie and helping diversify its economy.

It's a new young Gympie as families flee 'Grey South East'

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gympie attracts buyers looking for affordable seachange

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter.

Median house price drops 3.4% to $269,000 in the September quarter

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!