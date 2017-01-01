35°
Emergency workers happy with New Year's behaviour

Jacob Carson | 1st Jan 2017 2:36 PM
Despite a few separated incidents, it was a relatively quiet start to the year for the Gympie Region.
Despite a few separated incidents, it was a relatively quiet start to the year for the Gympie Region.

GYMPIE paramedics have said they're pleasantly surprised at the lack of major incidents they had to attend to during New Years' Eve.

With extra staff on hold, emergency services very happy with a lack of rowdy or disorderly behaviour seen across the region.

"It was actually very quiet, a very quiet night,” said Gympie Ambulance OIC Wayne Sachs.

"We had a few incidents in the afternoon and so we thought 'Oh here we go', but things really did calm down at night.”

Despite the relatively quiet beginning to the new year, there were a few incidents around the region last night that did require a callout.

Around 8.30pm, a number of emergency teams were called to the scene of a car crash on Freshwater Rd at Cooloola.

The car had rolled but the three occupants in the vehicle were lucky to have escaped injury whatsoever.

"We didn't have a lot of reception out where the crash was, so we sent a big team because we didn't know what we'd be getting into,” Mr Sachs added.

"Luckily they all managed to walk away from it, they were very lucky.”

Elsewhere, police are investigating a break and enter at the Goomeri Showgrounds, were locks to a cold room were broken open and several cartons of alcohol were stolen.

Police believe the break and enter occurred between 8pm and 5.30am this morning.

Coincidentally, the Goomeri Showgrounds was also the location where a 23-year-old man stripped naked and ran through the grounds around 11pm last night.

He's since been issued a notice to appear for willfull exposure.

Finally, police are also investigating an alleged assault on the Tin Can Bay Marina around 5am.

Investigations are still ongoing to prove the veracity of the call.

If you have information regarding any of these incidents, please call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Gympie Times

Topics:  break and enter car crash gympie police new years eve streaking

paramedics have said they're pleasantly surprised at the lack of major incidents they had to attend to during New Years' Eve.

