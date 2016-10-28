Emergency services kept busy in region

Rider airlifted

THE Sunshine Coast based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man in his 50s yesterday morning after a motorbike accident on the Maleny Stanley River Rd, a windy stretch of road west of Maleny.

At about 8am the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was called to the scene.

On arrival, the man was being treated by the Queensland Ambulance Service for serious injuries including multiple fractures, chest injuries and a collapsed lung.

He was intubated by the LifeFlight doctor and transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.Details surrounding the accident are not known.

Fire at Barambah

FIRE fighters were last night battling a large bushfire near Jefferies Rd, Barambah (west of Gympie).

Three fire crews were yesterday working to contain the blaze, which broke out around midday. There was no threat to homes at last check.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Bay jetty appeal

THE Tin Can Bay Chamber of Commerce has urged Gympie Regional Council to reconsider its push to build a $7 million jetty at Norman Point, asking it to instead consult more, and consider "infrastructure” for the Bay that would cost less and be more sustainable.

The council adopted a petition in support of the jetty last week, but Chamber president Cameron Henderson says in a letter in today's paper that other suggestions, including a water/ splash park have been rejected, despite costing a great deal less.