Helicopter on way to highway crash scene

UPDATE:
A woman has been rushed to Gympie Hospital after this afternoon's two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy..
But the other victim, a man, is being treated at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
A rescue chopper has been tasked to airlift the man to hospital for treatment.
Emergency crews have rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Wide Bay Hwy near Woolooga.
The crash, reported to have involved at least one trapped person, has injured two people, a man and a woman, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a few minutes ago.
"We haven't got there yet, so we don't know too much more.
"A helicopter has been sent to the scene," she said.