Helicopter on way to highway crash scene

WOOLOOGA CRASH: A helicopter has been dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy near Woolooga.

UPDATE:

A woman has been rushed to Gympie Hospital after this afternoon's two-vehicle crash on the Wide Bay Hwy..

But the other victim, a man, is being treated at the scene, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

A rescue chopper has been tasked to airlift the man to hospital for treatment.

Emergency crews have rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Wide Bay Hwy near Woolooga.

The crash, reported to have involved at least one trapped person, has injured two people, a man and a woman, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a few minutes ago.

"We haven't got there yet, so we don't know too much more.

"A helicopter has been sent to the scene," she said.