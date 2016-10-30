13-year-old boy in hospital after quad bike rollover

A 13-year-old boy was injured in a quad bike accident at Woolooga.

UPDATE: A 13-year-old boy is in Gympie Hospital after his quad bike rolled over at a Woolooga property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the handlebars hit the boy's legs as the bike rolled.

Paramedics were called to the Pike Rd property just before 2.20pm, and treated the boy at the scene for leg injuries before taking him to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.



EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are rushing to the scene of a quad bike accident at Woolooga.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said an ambulance was on the way to the property on Pike Rd, about 40 minutes from Gympie.

The triple-0 call was made just before 2.20pm, and initial reports indicate the quad bike rolled over.

